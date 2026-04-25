Texas A&M Edge Depth Chart After Cashius Howell Drafted In 2nd Round By Bengals

Change happens. It’s impossible to avoid.

For Texas A&M football, losing one of its biggest defensive talents is a major loss but also a major blessing.

Over the course of Cashius Howell’s two seasons in the Maroon and White, he knew little about what he was walking into, but he walked out with a ton of football knowledge.

Walking away from Aggieland, he is leaving his legacy and passing it down to his teammates he played with and to others who joined the program as transfers or recruits. Now that he is no longer playing for head coach Mike Elko, a position is open. What does the room look like?

Texas A&M Edge Rushers

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Howell getting drafted early in the NFL Draft, which took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the door is wide open for someone to fill his shoes. Right now, the men who could make a case to be the next name that is constantly being called on are between Marco Jones, Anto Saku, Sam M’Pemba, T.J. Searcy, Tristen Givens, Zyron Forstall, Samu Moala, Nana Boadi-Owusa, Bryce Perry-Wright, Ryan Henderson, Kendal Jackson, and Jesse Chukwu.

These athletes are most likely to see the field and compete for reps with the first- and second-team defenses.

Jones is a veteran going into the fall that everyone is expecting to blossom as an edge rusher. Last season, he compiled 21 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, and 2.5 sacks. Before his time in Aggieland, he was a stud at San Ramon High School, applying constant pressure to the quarterback with dominant physicality.

Another name that is generating a ton of conversation is Saku, who is the transfer from Northwestern who played three years there before finding a new home. During his time, he gathered 41 total tackles with 23 that were solo, along with 18 assists, 12 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He’s explosive, fast, and has a physical frame.

A player that isn’t being talked about enough is Givens, who comes out of Carver High School listed at 6-foot-3. He helped his team reach three straight playoff appearances and registered 80 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks as a senior. He’s an all-around athlete who carries over skills from sports like track & field and basketball. He’s got a competitive character that will be in the mix to go make some huge plays.

Forstall is a sneaky, under-the-radar name that might become a big one as the year progresses, as a former player at IMG Academy. He’s native to Bradenton, Florida, and was a 5-star prospect who is dangerous and ruthless. He has a relentless motor, will dip and bend, and apply constant pressure with his finishing abilities.

Another pair of players that could make some noise and create havoc is Searcy and M’Pemba. Searcy tallied 31 total tackles last season for the Aggies with 13 solo tackles, 18 assists, two passes defended, and 1.5 sacks. As for M’Pemba out of IMG Academy, he had only 1 solo tackle, one forced fumble, and a sack. He attended Georgia for two seasons before making the move, so his ability to develop at the quarterback position will be interesting to watch.

A&M opens up the season against Missouri State on September 5 at Kyle Field.