Why Mark Matthews Could Be Texas A&M’s Next Elite Offensive Tackle

Over the course of only two seasons, head coach Mike Elko has transformed Texas A&M’s football program into a highly regarded national championship contender. In 2026, the Aggies secured an 11-0 start for the first time since 1994, ending the year with a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Only 124 days later, Elko broke another Aggie record with a program-high 10 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, including seven key contributors from the trenches. Though A&M lost talented linemen among the likes of Chase Bisontis, Cashius Howell and Tyler Onyedim, the Aggies’ performance on draft day provides a larger sentiment – A&M as an NFL pipeline.

To no surprise, Elko’s success has caught the attention of high-profile high school talent, with the Aggies securing the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the class of 2027 with five five-star prospects, 10 four-stars and four three-stars. Of A&M’s 20 recruits, who might emerge as the next superstar to step onto Kyle Field?

Mark Matthews is Major Part of Texas A&M's Future

Mark Matthews is a five-star prospect and the top offensive tackle prospect from the class of 2027. | @mark55matthews/Instagram

At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews joins the Aggies’ 2027 recruiting class from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as a member of Elko’s already-elite pass protection.

Out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Matthews committed to A&M after an official visit on June 5, rejecting offers from prestigious programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Colorado.

Over the course of his high school career, Matthews earned numerous accolades, including back-to-back Florida 5A State Championships in 2024 and 2025.

As an underclassman in 2026, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native participated in both the Under Armour All-America game and the Polynesian Bowl, showing early promise as an up-and-coming recruit.

If head coach Bucky McMillian is interested, Matthews also served as a primary contributor to St. Thomas Aquinas’ basketball team as a rotational big, capturing a Florida 6A State Title his sophomore season.

Superstar Alert

Texas A&M ends spring practice with the annual Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field. | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

As a member of A&M’s 2027 recruiting class, Matthews joins several highly touted offensive line prospects such as Kennedy Brown, Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson. And with the addition of veteran talent from the transfer portal, Elko’s squad is starting to look unstoppable as the Aggies head into the new NIL landscape of college football.

However, when the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native committed to A&M on May 15, Matthews stood out from the crowd.

With a 0.9984 player rating, Matthews ranks No. 3 among Aggies’ all-time commits, behind only Walter Nolan and Myles Garrett.

Based on his size, athletic profile and pedigree, expectations will be high when Matthews eventually arrives in College Station in 2027. But if Elko’s recent track record of developing talent in the trenches is any indication, the Fort Lauderdale native has all the tools to become the next marquee name in A&M’s NFL pipeline.

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