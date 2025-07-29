Texas A&M Duo Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
The Texas A&M Aggies will kick off fall camp this week, and when they do so, the expectations will only continue to build. After the seemingly never-ending eight-win seasons, Aggie fans want to see their team break through that glass ceiling and compete for the SEC Championship and even the College Football Playoff.
If they are going to do just that in 2025, they are going to need quarterback Marcel Reed and running back Le'Veon Moss to lead the way offensively. Both returning starters for the Aggies are also on the Maxwell Award Watchlist for 2025.
"Established in 1937, the Maxwell Award is one of the most prestigious honors in college football," the Maxwell Football Club website writes of the award. "It is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the sport, recognizing excellence on the field and exceptional contributions to the game."
Maxwell Award Watch List
Despite having two Heisman Trophy winners, the Aggies have yet to have a Maxwell Award winner. That even includes Johnny Manziel, who, despite taking home the sport's most prestigious individual award, didn't bring home the Maxwell. Instead, he finished as a finalist, losing out to Notre Dame's Manti Te'o.
But Reed and Moss could now change that by winning the award this season. Moss, the rising senior, was a bright light for the Aggies last season. That is despite not being expected to be the starter going into the preseason.
However, following a fall camp injury to Rueben Owens, Moss got his chance as the lead back for Texas A&M. He finished with a career-best 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, in addition to 141 yards on 10 receptions. This was good enough to see him named a member of the second team All-SEC, even despite only playing in nine games before a season-ending injury of his own.
He now returns to College Station for senior season in which he will be part of a talented stable of backs. That includes a now healthy Rueben Owens. Yet, even with the former five-star running back healthy, it seems clear that it is Moss's room to lead.
Reed, meanwhile, is preparing for his first full season as the starting quarterback. After sitting behind Conner Weigman to start last year, Reed eventually earned the starting job for the final five games of the season.
Despite the Aggies finishing with a disappointing 1-4 record to end the year, there was no doubt that the Aggies liked what they saw from Reed. He finished with 1,864 yards passing and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions, while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 543 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 carries.
He showed the promise that the Aggies needed to see heading into the offseason. Following Weigman's transfer to Houston, Texas A&M didn't even look to bring in competition for Reed. Rather, they used the transfer portal to continue building their roster around him.