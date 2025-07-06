Texas A&M Five-Star Target Hinting at Massive Commitment News?
Texas A&M is assembling a freaky-good defense in the 2026 class. Since the start of July, the Aggies have landed commitments from four-star linebackers Tank King and DaQuives Beck and four-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.
Coach Mike Elko’s ability to bring in top-talent has caught the eye of five-star offensive and defensive lineman Lamar Brown, who is set to announce his commitment on July 10. He is down to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Miami.
After news broke of Perry-Wright’s commitment to Texas A&M, Brown took to X and teased a commitment of his own while tagging Perry Wright along with Texas A&M five-star edge commit Tristan Givens, four-star defensive line commit Jermaine Kinsler and four-star edge commit Jordan Carter.
"Let’s team up and run the SEC," Brown wrote.
Is There Fire Where There’s Smoke?
In the days leading up to his commitment date, Brown has been seen liking Texas A&M social media posts and engaging with Aggies on multiple platforms.
Take a look:
Brown raised some eyebrows after his Texas A&M visit when he reportedly canceled and rescheduled his LSU official visit. Texas A&M fans had every right to be excited about the chance of landing Brown, as he is listed as the No. 1 class of 2026 offensive and defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."
It is unclear whether Brown will play offensive or defensive line at the next level, but the way he has been interacting with the A&M defensive line recruits, it seems like that is where he will end up. As the top player in the state of Louisiana, it was once thought that he would remain in the state.
As Brown’s decision day looms, it seems more and more clear that he is either committing to Texas A&M or setting up one of the most devastating blindsides for the 12th Man.
Brown has played both sides of the ball during his high school career, and is a three-time MaxPreps All-American at offensive line. As his decision day looms, be on the lookout for more Aggie-related hints out of him on social media.
Texas A&M has moved into the No. 3 spot with their 2026 recruiting class with their recent additions, leapfrogging Notre Dame who stole wide receiver Kaydon Finley from the Aggies on Friday.