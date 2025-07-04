Texas A&M Lands Commitment From 4-Star Linebacker
The Texas A&M Aggies have received some big-time news on the recruiting trail during the July 4 holiday.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from four-star linebacker Tank King, who chose Texas A&M over the Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide. The Memorial High School (Port Arthur, TX) product is the No. 29 overall linebacker and the No. 56 player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
King, who also plays baseball, also received football offers from programs like Florida, Michigan, Arizona State, Missouri, Tennessee, Penn State, Houston, Oklahoma, Arkansas and many more.
Red-Hot Aggies
King marks the 23rd commit for Texas A&M in the 2026 recruiting class. The Aggies have been on a tear recently, landing June commitments from five-star cornerback/athlete Brandon Arrington, five-star edge rusher Tristian Givens, four-star running back KJ Edwards and four-star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough among others. Four-star linebacker DaQuives Beck also committed to Texas A&M on Tuesday to kick off July.
Texas A&M's 2026 class also features four-stars like tight end Caleb Tafua, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, quarterback Helaman Casuga, cornerback Victor Singleton, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler and edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, tight end Kaeden Johnson, kicker Asher Murray, wide receiver Mike Brown and cornerback Camren Hamiel.
As for King, he took an official visit to Texas A&M the weekend of June 6. He also took OVs with theTexas Longhorns (June 13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (June 20).
In 12 games last season, King has 41 tackles, (23 for loss), three sacks, and two forced fumbles.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, King "projects to the Power 4 level."
"Adequately-sized natural run-and-hit linebacker who displays suddenness when redirecting and quick uncoiling power when striking a target," Brooks wrote. "Volume tackler with high production in that category across sophomore and junior seasons. ... Will ideally get more coverage context, particularly in man situations. Possesses requisite functional athleticism to provide adequate zone competency. Projects to the P4 level as a savvy traditional off-ball linebacker."
Based on their recent string of commitments, the Aggies likely are not done reeling in elite high school talent this offseason. Expect Mike Elko and staff to add a few more names to the fold for 2026.
Texas A&M's 2025 regular season begins on Aug. 30 at home against the UTSA Roadrunners.