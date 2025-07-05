Texas A&M 4-Star Wide Receiver Target Announces Decision
The Fourth of July was a massive day, not just for American history, but for college football commitments as well.
On the nation’s birthday, Texas A&M landed four-star linebacker Tank King, bolstering their loaded linebacker room the Aggies have built in the class of 2026. While the King commitment was good news, the Aggies received some bad news, too. Four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster, who was projected to commit to A&M for the bulk of his recruitment, announced his commitment to USC.
Elite four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley has also shut the door on the Aggies and committed to Notre Dame, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported via X.
Who Did Texas A&M Miss Out on in Kaydon Finley?
As son of former Texas Longhorns standout and retired Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley, Finley’s athleticism should not come as a surprise. In college, Finley’s father recorded 76 receptions for 947 yards and six touchdowns.
With the Green Bay Packers, the elder Finley quickly became one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets. He would contribute to the Packers’ 2010 Super Bowl season, and set himself up on a track that looked like it would end in Canton, Ohio. Many years before Finley should have been done, he suffered a bruised spinal cord that caused temporary paralysis and required a surgery to repair before he would never play again.
The younger Finley started living up to his father’s legacy as a freshman at Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. As a freshman, he recorded six touchdowns and 417 yards on 25 receptions while helping Aledo win the Texas 5A D-I state championship.
In his sophomore campaign, Finley put up 703 yards and seven touchdowns in a season where Aledo won yet another Texas 5A D-I state championship.
Finley took an astronomical leap in his junior year. He accumulated 81 receptions for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also posted nine 100+ yard games for an Aledo squad that fell just short of another championship in the quarterfinal round of the Texas 5A D-I state playoffs.
Between Notre Dame’s ability to get wide receivers like Chase Claypool, Golden Tate and Equanimeous St. Brown into the NFL and the school’s prestige, it is hard to blame Finley for his choice.
The Aggies are set to make the trip to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Fightin’ Irish on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.