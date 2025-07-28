Texas A&M Four-Star Cornerback Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and crew have seemingly locked in another key defensive asset to their team.
Having originally committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini in February before flipping to the Aggies in April of this year, four-star cornerback Victor Singleton has announced that he will be shutting his recruitment down and fully setting his sights on playing in Aggieland, according to recruiting reporter Nate Gravender.
Singleton is about to enter his senior season at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Singleton is Top-Ranked Player in Ohio
In 247Sports' current player ratings of the class of 2026, Singleton is ranked as the 58th-highest player, the fourth-highest cornerback, and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio.
Singleton's announcement follows that of linebacker DaQuives Beck, an Aggie commit who also announced he would be shutting down his recruitment this past Friday.
The commitment of Singleton by Texas A&M gives the Aggies two of the top-ranked corners in the 2026 cycle as the team also landed five-star corner Brandon Arrington, the defensive future in College Station sure to stay bright after players like Bryce Anderson and Tyreek Chappell depart from the university.
The defensive back had received many scholarship offers from other prominent football programs across the country such as his home state Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, and Iowa Hawkeyes, just a few of the 29 offers he received.
The corner took a final official visit to Illinois on June 13, seemingly to assure himself that he had might the right decision.
Singleton will join an Aggies 2026 class that already includes commitments from four-stars like edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, tight end Caleb Tafua, four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
In his 2024 season, the junior Singleton notched 30 tackles and four interceptions and was noted for his footwork and speed that gave him the impression he holds amongst other cornerback prospects.
Though the Aggies will still have to wait one more year before Singleton and the rest of the 2026 class take the field, coach Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff have to be impressed with the masterful offseason acquisitions they made through the recruiting, putting the Aggies top five in the recruitment rankings.
The Aggies begin their 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.