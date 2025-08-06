Texas A&M Freshman WR Impressing Coaches in Fall Camp
For the Texas A&M Aggies, expectations continue to be set every season, but they are never quite able to be met.
Much of the meager anticipation leading up to the 2025 season will rely on the offense's ability to take a step forward this coming fall, and part of that will be the receiver room.
Jerome Myles, a true freshman in College Station, has been turning heads since his arrival on campus, and head coach Mike Elko has noticed. He praised him while speaking with the media Tuesday afternoon.
Facing A Challenge Before Arriving On Campus
Freshmen face an uphill battle from the moment they step on campus. They must adjust to the new speed at the next level, continue to put on muscle while maintaining their speed, and learn a new playbook, typically way more complex than what they have learned before.
For Myles, that uphill battle is even steeper. He suffered a knee injury during his senior football season, keeping him limited to his playing time. He wasn't in College Station during spring practices either, but that isn't stopping him now during fall camp.
"He was not healthy when we got him. He ran track in the spring, but that was straight-line. He was not ready to cut, to decelerate..."
Elko says that Myles has been rehabbing a lot since he arrived on campus, still working through progressing from his knee injury he suffered during the fall of 2024. While he did run track, only the 100-meter, not requiring any cutting or stopping, would be asked of him on the field.
Making A Statement Early
For the Utah native, Myles has already impressed Elko during the early stages of the fall practices, despite rehabbing an injury.
"There is an athletic skillset that he brings to the table that's really unique... Last night was the first night we were able to clear him, get him out there doing some things, and he certainly catches the eye."
For Myles, though, looking sharp on the open field, with no one defending you, is just the first and easiest step. Being able to run his routes, force his way open, and complete the passes thrown to him, all with a defender right there with him, will be the next part.
For Elko and his staff, though, Myles has so much untapped talent that they are excited to see how he progresses over the next three weeks leading up to kickoff. Being a week one impact player is challenging, but Myles has the ability, and more importantly, the speed to become a threat to opposing defenses.