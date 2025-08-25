Texas A&M Freshman WR Out For 2025 Season
After fall camp has wrapped up and the Aggies are set to take the field this Saturday, head coach Mike Elko informed the media of a very unfortunate injury prior to the season. True freshman and five-star recruit Jerome Myles is out for the season after sustaining a lower leg injury during fall camp that required surgery.
Myles, the true freshman out of Draper, Utah was tabbed as a five-star recruit by 247 Sports, as well as ranking as the No. 1 player in Utah, and the overall No. 3 wide receiver of the 2025 class. After receiving 28 offers from Division I programs, Myles chose the Aggies over USC, Utah, and Ole Miss.
With a dominant wide receiver being out for the season, none the less his very first college football season, it is extremly unfortunate for the Aggies' offense. Across two high school seasons, Myles totaled 28 catches for 732 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Will The Aggies Be Okay Without Myles?
Although Myles is a true freshman, as a five-star recruit, he was expected to play this season as he has great field awareness and is quick on his feet. Since he is out for the season, the question is whether or not the Aggie offense will be the same without him.
During the offseason, Elko hit the transfer portal and came up huge with two players, Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, both talented players who will bring a lot to this Texas A&M offense. Bringing Craver and Concepcion over from Mississippi State and NC State, respectively, the two have great experience playing for highly skilled programs.
Concepcion, the junior transfer from NC State, was a huge pick up for the Aggie offense, as he had the most receptions last year for the Wolfpack with 53, as he picked up 460 total yards. As a true freshman in 2023, Concepcion started 11 of 12 games for the Wolfpack and set a couple of freshman records having 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns.
After such a standout freshman season, Concepcion was awarded with being named the ACC Rookie and Offensive Player of the Year, and earned Freshman All-American honors.
Another wide receiver pick up from the portal is Craver, the former Mississippi State Bulldog who tabbed 17 receptions as a freshman, picking up a total 368 yards and adding three touchdowns. He ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with 21.6 yards per catch among players with at least 15 catches.
With the Aggies losing a young and talented player like Myles, the wide receiver room is still stacked with many dominant players such as Concepcion and Craver. With Myles being out for the season, expect to see more of Concepcion and Craver, and for Myles to come out stronger than ever for the 2026 season.