Texas A&M Freshmen Most Likely To Surprise Everyone This Season

It starts somewhere for everyone, and it might be starting during the freshman season for multiple players on the roster. This Texas A&M football roster has lots of highly rated prospects hoping to make an early statement and get the playing time they want, but it won’t be easy.

The Aggies are going to have multiple veterans and transfer portal players who see a good amount of playing time this season to help elevate this program to the next level, but that doesn't mean the youngest players this year won’t play a role.

There are three names that the 12th and the rest of the college football world should keep an eye on because these three athletes are playmakers who have proven themselves and shown they can impact games, so these are the ones that will likely be a surprise.

Aaron Gregory, WR

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the wide receivers that is not particularly drawing a ton of attention right now is Aaron Gregory. Eventually, it is anticipated that he will be one of the up-and-coming players who will make this offense even more special than it already is.

The 6-foot-2 weapon is listed at 191 pounds and is one of the quicker players for A&M. He is native to Augusta, Georgia, and is quick with his feet, crisp in his route running, and willing to develop as a player as he watches his teammates start above him on the depth chart.

Coming out of high school, he was a 5-star recruit that turned plenty of heads with his solid hands and terrific ability to track down the football. There was a ton of excitement about what he could bring to other schools, and the Aggies were blessed to snag him and allow him to show what he can do. He’ll definitely be in the mix to get reps with quarterback Marcel Reed, but he has to wait his turn, as Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Isaiah Horton will see the field most.

Brandon Arrington, CB

A&M has been known for its hard-hitting defense that is physical and not afraid, and that is exactly what Brandon Arrington brings to a busy secondary. The 6-foot-2 cornerback from San Diego, California, was ranked as the No. 8 player in his class and was rated very well. He built strong relationships with several coaches, such as Jordan Peterson and Bryant Gross-Armiento, that made his decision to come to Aggieland easier.

He has had plenty of accomplishments, such as being a two-way standout as a wide receiver and as a cornerback. Add in being a record-setting track star who is very quick and can haul in the football for receptions and interceptions, which is something the Aggies really value.

He logged 78 total tackles and 68 receptions that went for 1,342 yards with 13 touchdowns. Having that under his belt will help on both sides of the football and could help him gain even more attention, with plenty of people raving about him. He’s rushed the football and even seen time on the kickoff return, so watch for him to possibly sneak his way into the game wherever he is needed.

KJ Edwards, RB

Knowing how this running back room for the Maroon and White operates, there will be no doubt that there could be a good shot that KJ Edwards finds his way in the mix to get a few touches to get himself comfortable with the system and to see what he offers for the offense.

He is an explosive speedster out of the backfield who can bounce outside and also attack the gap inside. He is a bulldozer who is not afraid of taking a pop to the football pads and will be tough to bring down with all his muscles.

When the Carthage High School product wrapped up his senior year, he ended up registering 2,085 rushing yards with a total of 31 touchdowns. He is a scorer that is hard to get a hold of, so watch for him to do big things in the future with the Aggies.

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