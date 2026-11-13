Texas A&M-Tennessee is Already Being Impacted by FAA Ground Stoppage

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers in College Station on Saturday afternoon.

However, the FAA's sudden nationwide ground stoppage could be impacting the scheduled 2 p.m. CT kickoff time at Kyle Field. Per ABC News, the stoppage is "due to a communication issue affecting air traffic control." This means that flights already in the air can land but no new flights can take off.

Tennessee was scheduled to take off from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville at 3 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon, but were forced to leave the aircraft and head back to the facility after being on the plane for over two hours.

Given the mid-day kickoff time on Saturday, the game could now be in serious jeopardy of being delayed or rescheduled altogether if the Volunteers are unable to make it to College Station in time.

How Long is the Bus Drive From Knoxville to College Station?

Tennessee Volunteers helmet with stickers for Dolly Parton and breast cancer awareness during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Unlike other teams in the SEC that are in closer proximity to each other, the Volunteers packing their things and making the bus ride to College Station doesn't feel like an ideal situation.

There has been no announcement from Tennessee football about a change of plans. If they were to drive, the Volunteers would have to travel overnight in order to somehow make the scheduled kickoff time.

The drive from Knoxville to College Station is around 14 hours.

All of these factors make it appear more and more likely that the kickoff time at Kyle Field could get pushed back.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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