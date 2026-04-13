Top Recruit Recaps 'Unbelievable' Visit With Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies experienced plenty of success last season. They had one of their best school start in history, and reached the first College Football Playoff in program history.

As the Aggies go through spring training now, the Aggies have turned the page to what the future holds for them. That isn't limited to just the upcoming season, either, but the years following those as well.

That part is apparent as the Aggies made significant strides in the recruiting race for top 2028 prospect Asher Ghioto. Texas A&M Aggies On SI caught up with the elite recruit to detail his trip over the weekend.

A Trip to Remember

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies have proven themselves a force on the recruiting trail, especially among top defensive recruits, landing some of the best prospects in the country. Ghioto fits that bill perfectly for the Aggies, ranking as the number two edge defender in the 2028 cycle and the number seven-ranked recruit in the country.

"I would say what impressed me most was the culture," Ghioto says about his visit in College Station. "I mean, I don’t know how many places in America have this many die-hard fans for baseball and football. I was at the baseball game against Texas on Friday night, and it was awesome! The environment was super cool, and I can’t even begin to imagine the atmosphere of a night game at Kyle Field!"

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, the Jacksonville, Florida native is a specimen on the football field. He uses elite burst off the line of scrimmage to dominate against offensive linemen and has the numbers to back it up after totaling an absurd 23 sacks and 35 tackles for loss his sophomore season.

"Another thing was the deep-rooted faith they have there," Ghito mentions about how the trip resonated with him. "I mean, for me, that’s a make-or-break in a program for me, and they blew it out of the park! The character development guy, Darius [Dunaway], was phenomenal, and the things he shared with me will stick with me for a long time! They definitely hit it out of the park with this visit! "

There is still plenty of time to go in the cycle for the 2028 class, but the Aggies look to be continuing their trend of consistently being a contender for top defensive players. Ghioto tells me that the Aggies rank at the top of his list now, largely because of the unbelievable time he had on campus, and he will be back for a game in the fall.

As head coach Mike Elko continues to work on the 2027 recruiting class, where they currently have the number one group in the country for now, the Aggies are already making plenty of significant headway for 2028.