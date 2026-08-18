What Holmon Wiggins Said About Each of Texas A&M's Top WRs
In this story:
Texas A&M offensive coordinator and former Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins sees plenty of potential in a receiver room that combines experience with young talent, and versatility with playmaking ability.
Still, Wiggins has had his work cut out for him over the past few months as he settles into his new role with the Aggies amid the dog days of summer and now fall camp.
In a camp presser, Wiggins spoke about the Aggies’ wideouts, highlighting several players who, with a bit of practice, could play significant roles in the offense, beginning with a former five-star veteran.
Terry Bussey
“Of course, a lot of people have recognized Terry Bussey just in the facet of him kind of having time on job,” Wiggins said. “Us using him in a bunch of different capacities. He's a smart, tough, unselfish, dependable player that we can line up in a few different spots.”
Bussey’s versatility gives Texas A&M the ability to move him around multiple formations and find different ways to get the ball in his hands.
Wiggins also emphasized that Bussey can contribute without the ball, making him even more valuable in the grand scheme of the offense.
Mario Craver
Mario Craver brings a specific, explosive element to the group, one that Wiggins described as “lightning in a bottle,” a nod to Craver’s ability to make something happen whenever he gets the football.
“Mario Craver has been lightning in a bottle,” Wiggins said. “Looking for him to continue to stack days and kind of be a little more balanced in what we're doing.”
Wiggins said Craver has an “uncanny ability to color outside the lines,” suggesting the coaching staff wants to harness that creativity while giving him enough structure to make the biggest impact he can.
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Ashton Bethel-Roman is another receiver whose role appears to be expanding as he works to become more than a simple vertical threat.
“You see him averaging 21 yards a catch a year ago and now starting to figure it out and not just being a vertical stretch guy,” Wiggins said.
The Aggies are also using Bethel-Roman in the run game and asking him to become more polished on the flat routes.
Isaiah Horton
Isaiah Horton enters the conversation as one of the room’s most physically impressive targets. Wiggins noted Horton’s size and catching ability as the main reasons for his success.
“Of course Isaiah Horton has been, you know, kind of the big name that everybody's kind of tossed around,” Wiggins said. “Big receiver, big catch radius. Really good ability to track the ball.”
Wiggins said the staff is focused on getting Horton “more consistent with attacking it,” an area that could help turn his one-of-a-kind physical tools into more consistent production.
State-of-the-Art Receiver Room
Beyond the more established names, Texas A&M also has contributors such as TK Norman and Kelshan Johnson, along with a freshman group that is still working its way into the rotation.
While their exact roles continue to develop, Wiggins believes the overall depth of talent gives Texas A&M plenty to work with.
“But I think as we continue to build, that room's gonna be, you know, pretty prolific in this offense,” Wiggins said.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dylan Fonville is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from San Antonio, Texas. He attends Texas A&M, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports management. He loves all sports and competition, specifically the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. Currently on staff, he made his journalism debut at The Battalion, the Texas A&M newspaper. In addition to writing, he loves the world of sports broadcasting and hopes to be a color commentator in the future.Follow dylanfonville