What Holmon Wiggins Said About Each of Texas A&M's Top WRs

Texas A&M offensive coordinator and former Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins sees plenty of potential in a receiver room that combines experience with young talent, and versatility with playmaking ability.

Still, Wiggins has had his work cut out for him over the past few months as he settles into his new role with the Aggies amid the dog days of summer and now fall camp.

In a camp presser, Wiggins spoke about the Aggies’ wideouts, highlighting several players who, with a bit of practice, could play significant roles in the offense, beginning with a former five-star veteran.

Terry Bussey

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Of course, a lot of people have recognized Terry Bussey just in the facet of him kind of having time on job,” Wiggins said. “Us using him in a bunch of different capacities. He's a smart, tough, unselfish, dependable player that we can line up in a few different spots.”

Bussey’s versatility gives Texas A&M the ability to move him around multiple formations and find different ways to get the ball in his hands.

Wiggins also emphasized that Bussey can contribute without the ball, making him even more valuable in the grand scheme of the offense.

Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) leaps over Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver brings a specific, explosive element to the group, one that Wiggins described as “lightning in a bottle,” a nod to Craver’s ability to make something happen whenever he gets the football.

“Mario Craver has been lightning in a bottle,” Wiggins said. “Looking for him to continue to stack days and kind of be a little more balanced in what we're doing.”

Wiggins said Craver has an “uncanny ability to color outside the lines,” suggesting the coaching staff wants to harness that creativity while giving him enough structure to make the biggest impact he can.

Ashton Bethel-Roman

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Bethel-Roman is another receiver whose role appears to be expanding as he works to become more than a simple vertical threat.

“You see him averaging 21 yards a catch a year ago and now starting to figure it out and not just being a vertical stretch guy,” Wiggins said.

The Aggies are also using Bethel-Roman in the run game and asking him to become more polished on the flat routes.

Isaiah Horton

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Horton enters the conversation as one of the room’s most physically impressive targets. Wiggins noted Horton’s size and catching ability as the main reasons for his success.

“Of course Isaiah Horton has been, you know, kind of the big name that everybody's kind of tossed around,” Wiggins said. “Big receiver, big catch radius. Really good ability to track the ball.”

Wiggins said the staff is focused on getting Horton “more consistent with attacking it,” an area that could help turn his one-of-a-kind physical tools into more consistent production.

State-of-the-Art Receiver Room

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) signals first down in the first half of game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the more established names, Texas A&M also has contributors such as TK Norman and Kelshan Johnson, along with a freshman group that is still working its way into the rotation.

While their exact roles continue to develop, Wiggins believes the overall depth of talent gives Texas A&M plenty to work with.

“But I think as we continue to build, that room's gonna be, you know, pretty prolific in this offense,” Wiggins said.

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