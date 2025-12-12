Mike Evans Was Every Buccaneers Fan in Disbelief After ‘TNF’ Collapse
The Buccaneers appeared well on their way to enjoying full possession of first place in the NFC South before suffering a fourth-quarter meltdown against the Falcons on Thursday night. Allowing Kirk Cousins to author another signature moment is a brutal blow to the team’s playoff chances and the Bucs failed to capitalize on so many opportunities that this loss will be one they think about for a long, long time.
Atlanta's game-winning drive included a fourth-and-14 conversion that came after they faced a third-and-28 climb.
Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who was particularly animated on the sidelines as he saw his team’s prospects take a turn, was still upset on his way to the losing locker room.
Tampa reporter Kyle Burger captured the future Hall of Famer lamenting the defense’s inability to get off the field.
Tensions were obviously high after such a crushing defeat. Bucs coach Todd Bowles issued a strong challenge to his players while using some colorful language. There’s no way to spin a silver lining out of what happened on Thursday Night Football.
Like Evans, a lot of fans will be stewing on the very idea of third-and-28 until Tampa Bay next takes the field. With two of their remaining three games against the Carolina Panthers, there are more opportunities to hang on to the division ahead.
That's of little solace right now.