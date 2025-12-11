Is Mike Evans Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans has been banged up in the 2025 season, appearing in just four games due to a hamstring injury and a broken collarbone.
However, it appears that Evans is set to make his return in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. The star receiver has not played since Week 7, but he is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest after the Bucs activated him from injured reserve.
On Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that Evans had shown everything that he needed to in practice to get activated to play against Atlanta.
Evans' return is a huge boost to a Tampa Bay passing game that has fallen flat in the last six or so weeks. The Buccaners have fallen to 7-6 in the 2025 season, and Baker Mayfield has completed less than 60 percent of his passes over that six-game stretch.
In his four appearances this season, Evans has 14 catches (on 32 targets) for 140 yards and a score. He struggled to get going in the first three weeks before suffering a hamstring injury, and the veteran did not make a catch in Week 7 before exiting with his collarbone injury.
With Evans set to return in this NFC South battle, here's a look at my favorite prop for him in Week 15.
Best Mike Evans Prop Bet vs. Falcons
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+145)
I’m buying Evans to find the end zone in his return to the lineup, as the Buccaneers have struggled mightily to find a red zone target this season.
Baker Mayfield and company are just 25th in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage (50 percent), and they only have 19 touchdowns in the red zone overall.
Evans is a big target that could change things on the goal line, and he does have a red-zone score (his only score) this season.
Even though he was banged up early in the season, Evans was still targeted 32 times across four games (though he left two of those early). He should be heavily involved in the game plan on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.