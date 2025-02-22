Texas A&M Aggies Lock In Official Visit Date With 4-Star LB
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail this offseason as the program heads into the second year under head coach Mike Elko.
Per On3's Chad Simmons, the Aggies have secured an official visit with 2026 four-star linebacker Tank King, who will be coming to College Station the weekend of June 6. The Memorial High School (Port Arthur, TX) product has also locked in OVs with the Texas Longhorns (June 13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (June 20).
King, who also plays baseball, is the No. 80 overall player in the state of Texas in 2026, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings. He's also received offers from programs like Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Arizona State, Missouri, Tennessee, Penn State, Houston, Oklahoma, Arkansas and many more.
King made an unofficial vist to Texas A&M in April 2023. He then attended Aggies camp last June, where he officially received an offer from A&M. He's also taken unofficial visits to Texas and Tennessee.
During the 2023 season, King had 138 total tackles (22 for loss), eight sacks, one fumble recovery and eight pass breakups.
Texas A&M's 2026 class features commitments from four-stars like tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive linemen Trashawn Ruffin and Jermaine Kinsler, quarterback Helaman Casuga, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams and edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala. The Aggies recently lost a commitment from four-star tight end Xavier Tiller.
The Aggies will open up the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.
