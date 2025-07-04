Elite 4-Star Wide Receiver Boobie Feaster Announces Commitment
Unfortunately for the Texas A&M Aggies, coach Mike Elko’s recruiting hot streak had to fail at some point. It seemed like aside from Tennessee commit Legend Bey, the Aggies were landing every recruit they could have dreamed of.
Elite four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster became the second pass catcher to spurn the Aggies this week when he announced his commitment to USC on Friday. Feaster was originally part of the class of 2027 and reclassified to 2026 in February, meaning he will be 17 years old as a college freshman.
Feaster’s commitment was very similar to Bey’s in the way that A&M was projected to land them until the last week or so leading up to their commitment.
Texas A&M’s Weak Leads on Recruits
This is not the first time USC has stolen a recruit that Texas A&M had long led. Five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who threw for 3,013 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions as a junior, committed to Texas A&M in April of 2024. In November, Longstreet visited USC and flipped his commitment to the Trojans a day later. Longstreet credited USC coach Lincoln Riley’s ability to develop quarterbacks as the main convincing factor.
Heading into April, the Aggies were listed as the favorite for Bey. The Fightin’ Farmers would hold on to the lead until he committed last Saturday when Bey would put on Tennessee’s gaudy orange. Feaster was in the same boat up until the commitment when he ultimately chose the Trojans.
Feaster is a two-time MaxPreps All-American and recorded 824 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. His sophomore season, he recorded 634 yards and nine touchdowns.
”Well-rounded pass catcher who succeeds at multiple levels and not glaringly deficient in any particular category,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote. “Projects as a high-major weapon who could lead and/or serve as a playmaking piece in a talented WR room.”
On top of being a standout on the football field, Feaster impressed in the world of track and field. As a seventh-grader, Feaster recorded a lightning-quick 11.29-second 100m and later clocked a 22.01 200m as a high school sophomore.
Feaster opting for the Trojans over the Aggies will build USC’s lead on the 2026 recruiting class rankings. USC took hold of the No. 1 recruiting class spot early and has not shown any signs of giving it up anytime soon. Texas A&M has been threatening, reaching No. 2 at its highest, but has since dropped to No. 4. Feaster may not be enough to put the top spot out of reach for the Aggies, but it definitely makes it harder to attain.