Texas A&M Aggies Ranked Among Top 10 Teams With Best Future
It should be no secret to anybody that the Texas A&M Aggies are masterminds at recruitments and working with the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But how have their recent moves suited them for the next three years, presumably all under Mike Elko?
According to On3's J.D. PicKell's 10 teams that are set up best for the next three years, A&M is 10th on the list, one of six SEC schools on the list.
"To me, this is a resources bet. We know what they're about in College Station. We knew they love their Aggies and they will give big money to support their Aggies," PicKell said. "This is a Mike Elko bet. I believe in so much of what he brings to the table. I think he is everything the Aggies have been missing. Structure, toughness, culture, all those things. Not to say they didn't have it before, but they didn't have it at this level."
PicKell went on to say that A&M themselves as a place is not "cursed" in a way, they just haven't been able to get it done lately.
"A&M as a place is not snakebitten. There's nothing wrong with the logo, there's nothing wrong with Kyle Field, there's no voodoo. It's just the way that it's gone the past couple of seasons," said PicKell. "Mike Elko has not been the coach for that, and Marcel Reed has not been the quarterback for that. It also doesn't hurt that you may have him (Reed) for this year and then the next two years."
Only time will tell how true PicKell's prediction is.
Here is the full list of teams set up best for the next three years:
1) Texas Longhorns
2) Oregon Ducks
3) Georgia Bulldogs
4) Ohio State Buckeyes
5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6) Michigan Wolverines
7) Alabama Crimson Tide
8) LSU Tigers
9) Tennessee Volunteers
10) Texas A&M Aggies
