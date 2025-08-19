Texas A&M Lands In The Top-15 On PFF College's Preseason Poll
The luxury of returning key position groups, such as running back and offensive line, has awarded Texas A&M football a spot on another preseason poll. By far the highest ranking on any poll, Pro Football Focus College has the Aggies as the No. 13 best team in the country.
PFF's Max Chadwick has A&M sitting above both South Carolina and Auburn, two opponents the Aggies will meet at Kyle Field this season. All angles are considered when deciding where teams sit on the preseason polls, but it is the offense that truly paves the way for A&M to be successful.
The Great Maroon Wall
With quarterback Marcel Reed getting his first full season at the helm of the offense, the rising star needs to have solid protection, something which the A&M offensive line has the size and experience to provide.
Named one of the top returning offensive line units in the country, the Aggies' size is a force to be reckoned with. Averaging almost six-foot-six and 330 pounds across the board, A&M has the second-largest line behind only Texas State, which will keep defenders out of the way and give playmakers their chance to shine.
Two-time team captain tackle Trey Zuhn III shores up Reed's blindside while All-American guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams gives Southeastern Conference defenders fits on the right side of the line. It's five hits along the line, more than enough reason to consider the Aggies among the top-15 teams in the country.
Ground And Pound
The advantage of having a stellar offensive line is that ordinary running backs become exceptional and great ones become elite, and the Aggies have more than enough elite talent to carry them through the season.
All-SEC running back Le'Veon Moss is the star of the show for A&M, having finished second in the league with an average of 6.3 yards per carry despite playing in nine games. He is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but looks to come back with a vengeance as the SEC's top running back.
Luckily for the Aggies, Moss isn't the only one capable of making plays, as running back Amari Daniels has shown the capability to be a starting running back anywhere in the country when he filled in for Moss's stead. Running back Rueben Owens II is also coming back from a near-season-ending injury that sidelined him most of the 2024 season, but he will look to recapture the flame from his All-SEC Freshman campaign in 2023.
Reed's Arena
The quarterback position for the Aggies is possibly in its most stable place in years as quarterback Marcel Reed steps into his first season as a full-time starter. Dangerous and mobile, Reed can extend play with his legs and evade defenders long enough to find an open receiver or just get the job done himself.
Benefitting from a dependable supporting cast, the Nashville native is at the forefront of why the Aggies are considered to be one of the best teams in the country.