Texas A&M Legend Johnny Manziel Responds to John Mateer Comments
Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel quickly captured the hearts of college football fans everywhere with his unconventional, off-script playstyle. He also shot to fame through controversial comments, partying, and just all-around intemperance that turned him into a polarizing figure.
While Manziel has not played college football for over a decade, he still lives rent-free in the minds of coaches, players and fans alike. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer has quickly become one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in college football, drawing comparisons to the legend. When a reporter asked Mateer about Manziel, he was quick to slight the Heisman Trophy winner.
On a recent episode of Nightcap with NFL greats Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Manziel got a chance to respond to Mateer’s comments.
John Mateer vs Johnny Manziel
When Mateer was asked about the differences between himself and Manziel, his response was quick to shut down comparisons despite sharing similar nicknames in “Money Mateer” and “Money Manziel.”
“I’m going to church in the morning,” Mateer said.
Manziel was asked about the quarterback’s comments on Nightcap and delivered a classy response.
“Enjoy church in the morning,” Manziel said. “I don’t take anything that is said as a slight. I get he’s trying to be funny, it is what it is. Continue to keep playing well, young fella, all is well. Oklahoma has a good team right now.”
The Aggieland legend expressed his gratitude to still be in the spotlight years after hanging up his cleats.
“I’m still able to sit here over a decade later and be able to have some love shown towards me, still be talked about a little bit in these college football ranks,” Manziel said. “I guarantee you anybody that’s playing college football right now would love to have the experience, the career, and what I did on the field in college football.”
As for Mateer implying Manziel did not go to church, Johnny Football did reveal he grew up in the church and even enjoyed family golf outings after service concluded.
”I grew up in the church,” Manziel said. “My grandparents, my mom, my dad, we would go to church every Sunday when I was a kid growing up and go play family scrambles on the golf course afterwards.”
One major difference between Mateer and Manziel is Manziel has a Heisman Trophy to his name, something that may change this season if Mateer keeps playing at the level he is.