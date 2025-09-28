Texas A&M RB's Career Day Came at Right Time For Aggies
It wasn’t pretty, but it still counts in the win column.
And in a conference as competitive as the SEC, any win is a good win.
Collin Klein’s offense didn’t light up the scoreboard the way Aggie fans have grown accustomed to, but one unit finally broke through: the run game.
After being overshadowed in the opening three weeks, A&M’s ground attack came alive against Auburn, piling up 207 rushing yards, 30 more than the Tigers’ total offensive output.
Have A Day, Le’Veon Moss
Le’Veon Moss reminded the college football world why he is one of the best running backs in the SEC. His 21 carries for a career-high 139 yards powered the Aggies to a scrappy 16-10 victory. With quarterback Marcel Reed and the passing game struggling to find rhythm, Moss shouldered the load.
The Aggies first drive of the game was also its most efficient. Starting at their own 33-yard line, it took just four plays to reach the end zone. Moss ripped off a 38-yard run to the 1-yard line before punching it in himself.
The performance marked Moss’ first 100-yard game of the season and the fifth of his career.
It was also a timely reminder of A&M’s true offensive identity. While transfer playmakers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion had dominated the headlines through three games, Saturday belonged to Moss.
“I heard people saying that we really couldn't run the ball,” Moss said after the game. “It was just a statement game for the o-line and the running backs.”
And what a statement game it was. The Aggies accumulated 119 yards on 13 penalties, constantly shooting themselves on the foot and delaying drives. Time after time though, it was the running game that created offensive sparks.
Le’Veon Moss Early Game Injury
For a brief moment though, Aggie fans feared the worst. Moss limped off the field early in the game, bringing back uneasy memories of last year’s season-ending injury. Thankfully, the setback was short, and Moss returned to the field to continue his rampage.
Although the 16 points on the board left many fans questioning the play calling, it was a great sight to see the A&M defense pull through for a win
Through four games, the Aggies have shown that they can win shootouts and low-scoring games, making them a genuine threat in the SEC.
With stingy Mississippi State coming to town next weekend, Moss and company will look to keep the ground game rolling and power the Aggies toward a perfect 5-0 start.