Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss Throws Shade at Notre Dame Fan Base
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies achieved what has to be considered their signature win with Mike Elko at the helm the Saturday before last when they marched into Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend and held their ground against the Fighting Irish, winning 41-40 by taking advantage after a botched extra point attempt by Notre Dame with just under three minutes left in the game.
The offense was led by wide receiver Mario Craver, who became the first Aggie since Mike Evans in 2013 to go over 200 receiving yards in a game with 207, as well as running back Le'Veon Moss, who led the Aggies with 81 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
But what did Moss think about playing in such a historical atmosphere such as Notre Dame, with the "Touchdown Jesus" mural staring right down on the field?
"It's No Kyle Field ... Their Fans Ain't Like Ours."
In an interview with Paul Finebaum on The Paul Finebaum Show, he was asked that question, what his experience was like playing in South Bend, and Moss' response seemed to somewhat baffle the college football analyst.
"It was pretty cool, it ain't nothing like Kyle Field, though," Moss said Wednesday afternoon. "It got pretty loud throughout the game, but it wasn't anything like Kyle Field, their fans ain't like ours, honestly."
And even when Finebaum talked about Notre Dame Stadium's reputation as a "cathedral" for football, Moss again didn't seem to be phased in any way.
"I see it as just another place to play," Moss said. "You can put the ball down in the middle of the street on concrete, and I'm ready to play."
Given that Moss performed the way he did against the Irish the week before last, it's likely that he didn't really have time to think about the stadium, knowing that he had a job to do on the gridiron, and that his only thought at that point was beating Notre Dame, an obvious mission accomplished.
Notre Dame Stadium was built in 1930 under the direction of Notre Dame head coach Knute Rockne, one of college football's all-time greatest coaches that led the Irish to three national championships, thus lending the stadium the nickname of "The House that Rockne Built."
The South Bend setting sits an official capacity of 77,622, which, going back to Moss' comments, is truly "nothing like Kyle Field," the 102,733-seat stadium that is currently the largest in the state of Texas, easily 25,000 more seats available at the College Station venue.
Texas A&M takes on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday back at Kyle Field, where Moss will feel much more at home and maybe next time the Aggies head to South Bend, the Fighting Irish faithful can try again at persuading the A&M halfback of their legendary reputation.