Texas A&M's Loss to South Carolina Just Hit a New Embarrassing Low
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It's no secret that the Texas A&M Aggies offense has been a major point of emphasis on the struggles for the program this season.
Ranking among the bottom in most offensive categories, the Aggies haven't figured out the answers to their issues, and it once again led to a loss, this time in a 17-9 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks after failing to record a touchdown.
However, the Aggies had a chance to tie the game, driving the ball with under two-minutes remaining. They failed to convert as they have many times this season, except the Gamecocks only had 10 defenders on the field, and the Aggies still couldn't convert, despite the advantage.
South Carolina Had 10 Players on Defense During Texas A&M's Final Drive
It's tough to describe exactly how rough it has been for the Aggies' offense; in fact, they have been historic, especially in the loss to the Gamecocks. However, it isn't in a good way by any stretch of the imagination.
The Aggies were the first team in college football history to finish a game with 450 yards of offense, no turnovers, and zero touchdowns. A remarkable stat that summarizes how the year has gone on that side of the ball.
But Marcel Reed and the offense had a chance to avoid that stat, as they would take over the ball with 1:19 left in the game and a chance to send it to overtime.
It was a tough task, one that had been daunting all game, but the Gamecocks were seemingly helping the Aggies, running a handful of plays on defense with just 10 players on the field.
Here's a look:
The first three plays of the drive, the Aggies had a man advantage, and to their credit, they were able to take advantage of it, kind of. Reed would find a receiver for a 20-yard gain, and then would get a four-yard dump-off gain the next play. The third play resulted in an incompletion, and then the Gamecocks rectified the error, playing with 11 defenders.
Still, in three plays, needing to push the ball down the field and take shots, the Aggies got 24 yards and averaged just eight yards a play. Once again, to their credit, they would work methodically, pushing down the field and getting to the Gamecocks' 110-yard line, but would come up short to lose the game.
So even when playing with one extra player, the Aggies' offense can't find an advantage. The level of defenses only gets tougher as well, which doesn't exactly spell confidence for the rest of the year.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI as staff writer in football and baseball. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Aggie fans and is excited to cover all things Texas A&M.