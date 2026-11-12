Texas A&M's Loss to South Carolina Just Hit a New Embarrassing Low

It's no secret that the Texas A&M Aggies offense has been a major point of emphasis on the struggles for the program this season.

Ranking among the bottom in most offensive categories, the Aggies haven't figured out the answers to their issues, and it once again led to a loss, this time in a 17-9 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks after failing to record a touchdown.

However, the Aggies had a chance to tie the game, driving the ball with under two-minutes remaining. They failed to convert as they have many times this season, except the Gamecocks only had 10 defenders on the field, and the Aggies still couldn't convert, despite the advantage.

South Carolina Had 10 Players on Defense During Texas A&M's Final Drive

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough to describe exactly how rough it has been for the Aggies' offense; in fact, they have been historic, especially in the loss to the Gamecocks. However, it isn't in a good way by any stretch of the imagination.

The Aggies were the first team in college football history to finish a game with 450 yards of offense, no turnovers, and zero touchdowns. A remarkable stat that summarizes how the year has gone on that side of the ball.

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But Marcel Reed and the offense had a chance to avoid that stat, as they would take over the ball with 1:19 left in the game and a chance to send it to overtime.

It was a tough task, one that had been daunting all game, but the Gamecocks were seemingly helping the Aggies, running a handful of plays on defense with just 10 players on the field.

Here's a look:

I want to first say I am not coming after our coaching staff. BUT I do hope when they went over the film for the Texas A&M game that they noticed what could have been a game changing mistake made on A&M's last possession. The first 3 images are A&M's first 3 plays of their last… pic.twitter.com/djKa3dO6U1 — Mitch West (@SCweather_wx) November 9, 2026

The first three plays of the drive, the Aggies had a man advantage, and to their credit, they were able to take advantage of it, kind of. Reed would find a receiver for a 20-yard gain, and then would get a four-yard dump-off gain the next play. The third play resulted in an incompletion, and then the Gamecocks rectified the error, playing with 11 defenders.

Still, in three plays, needing to push the ball down the field and take shots, the Aggies got 24 yards and averaged just eight yards a play. Once again, to their credit, they would work methodically, pushing down the field and getting to the Gamecocks' 110-yard line, but would come up short to lose the game.

So even when playing with one extra player, the Aggies' offense can't find an advantage. The level of defenses only gets tougher as well, which doesn't exactly spell confidence for the rest of the year.

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