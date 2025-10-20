Texas A&M Masterfully Trolls Bobby Petrino After Arkansas Win
The Texas A&M Aggies matched up against one of their rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks, this weekend, the rivals reignited the matchup on college campuses, with the Aggies being the first team to have to go on the road between them.
After an unexpected shootout and a 45-42 victory in Fayetteville, the Aggies were still able to depart for home with a win and move to 7-0 for the first time in over 30 years.
The social media team made sure to leave one last parting gift for the Razorbacks and interim head coach Bobby Petrino with their post-game graphic.
The post drew plenty of reactions, including laughs and comments on social media regarding the troll job, highlighting one of college football's most interesting moments in history.
Riding High
What started as an innocuous motorcycle accident left Petrino, the then-head coach of the Razorbacks, with four broken ribs, a cracked vertebra in his neck, and severe facial abrasions, which quickly turned into the scandal of the 2012 college football season.
Following a press conference and a university message stating that no one else was involved in the accident, a police report would later reveal that a former Razorbacks volleyball player was on the motorcycle with him.
After she was hired as the program's player development coordinator, the scandal spiraled even more from there. Petrino would be placed on administrative leave and eventually fired by the Razorbacks with cause on April 10, 2012.
Now beginning this season as the offensive coordinator, and eventually the interim head coach in place of the fired Sam Pittman, the Aggies wouldn't waste their opportunity to troll him over one of the sport's most interesting head coaching stories of the 2000s.
The Aggies had their second offensive shootout of the season, and now move to 2-0 in those contests, fueled by offensive efficiency from quarterback Marcel Reed and running back Rueben Owens, who stepped into the primary role with Le'Veon Moss expecting to miss significant time with an injury. It was a tight-knit battle between the two rivals, but the Aggies were able to escape Fayetteville with a win.
Now up to number three in the AP poll, the Aggies will remain on the road, this time traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a top-25 matchup that has become a staple of exciting games in the college football season.
The Aggies will face the Tigers on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT