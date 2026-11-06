Texas A&M's Most Damaging Offensive Flaw Comes At The Worst Time

Third-and-4 shouldn’t require a miracle.

While that might sound like a hyperbolic statement, Texas A&M makes it a reality. The Aggies sometimes look as though Marcel Reed has been asked to complete an obstacle course or figure out an advanced trigonometry question before anybody will allow the chains to move.

Again, hyperbole. But it’s also somewhat true.

It Didn’t Use to Be This Way for Texas A&M

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Under Collin Klein, the Aggies generally did a good job of putting Reed in position to make accessible throws. His accuracy determined whether those opportunities became completions. Now, with Holmon Wiggins calling the offense, the quarterback too often has to wait for an opportunity to materialize in the first place.

Texas A&M has converted 47 of 114 third downs this season, or 41.2%, almost identical to last year’s 41.3%. But its road and neutral-site conversion rate has collapsed from 45.8% in 2025 to just 27.3% through three road games this fall. Against Alabama, the Aggies converted four of 11 third downs, which partly contributed to their scoring just three points in the second half.

Life Is Hard When Four Yards Feels Like Forever

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Elko identified the trouble spot Monday, saying Texas A&M has been “really, really bad” on third-and-2 through third-and-6 against Power Four opponents. His suggested remedies were hardly revolutionary: Run more often, give Reed clearer reads, and complete the throws that are available.

“We have to be able to find and create cleaner pictures and throw and catch the football at a better clip,” Elko said.

Reed doesn’t escape responsibility. He’s completing just 56.8% of his passes this season with eight interceptions, and some open targets have gone begging. Interestingly, though, he’s completed 10 of 16 passes on third downs requiring six yards or fewer, with eight producing first downs.

The play selection deserves scrutiny. Routes breaking short of the sticks leave receivers needing to create something after the catch, while poor spacing allows defenders to crowd throwing lanes. Protection hasn’t always helped, either, with Reed taking 13T sacks through eight games after being sacked just 10 times during the 2025 regular season.

Making the Easy Stuff Easy Again

Wiggins doesn’t need an entirely new playbook. More runs on manageable downs, quicker underneath routes and designed movement that gives Reed clearer throwing windows would be a reasonable start. His mobility should make defenders uncomfortable rather than functioning as an emergency exit whenever a passing play falls short.

The Aggies were once worried about whether Reed could execute an easy throw. Now they’re struggling to give him one, and four games remain to correct that reversal.

Oh, how the times have changed.

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