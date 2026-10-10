3 Bold Predictions For Texas A&M Against Missouri

The Texas A&M Aggies got a much-needed win in week five after dominating at home to get back into the win column.

Now, the Aggies will look to start a win streak as they head to Columbus to take on the Missouri Tigers, who are coming off a thrashing of the Florida Gators.

Here are three bold predictions for the morning contest, and what it could mean for the matchup.

Marcel Reed Has Another Great Game

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Aggies want to win this one, they need another efficient game from Reed, though, maybe a bigger performance as well. Last weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Reed played turnover-free football and had his second-highest completion percentage of the year.

Against the Tigers, though, Reed will need to replicate that while also upping the numbers in his stat line. The Tigers have one of the best run defenses in the country, allowing just 88.5 yards per game, which ranks in the top 15.

For offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, the identity of the offense falls on the ability to run the ball, but the Tigers make it a struggle on the offense; it falls on Reed and his talented receiving room to carry the burden.

With that said, he doesn't need to be perfect, but taking care of the ball remains the No. 1 priority. Being a little bit more accurate on the perimeter, especially in intermediate and deep throws, will be critical for him.

Texas A&M Forces Missouri to Throw Their First Interception

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) looks to throw in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have a balanced offense, not really dominating in any facet, but what makes them so tough to play against is their unwillingness to turn the ball over. They have just .3 turnovers per game, which is the third-best rate in the country, led by quarterback Austin Simmons, who is yet to throw an interception this season.

For the Aggies, however, they are picking off opposing quarterbacks at a rate of 3.28 percent, which ranks among the top 35 in college football. Keeping that trend alive, the Aggies will once again need to be stout in that area, especially if the offense is struggling to find a rhythm early.

The Aggies Win the Penalty Battle

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) defends in coverage during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have been fairly disciplined this season, ranking No. 20 in the country entering the contest with just five penalties per game. The Tigers, on the other hand, average 7.8, which ranks 106th in college football.

In close matchups, especially for the Aggies, who are viewed as the underdog, playing a clean brand of football is critical to walking away with the upset. Avoiding mental mishaps, especially on the road, will make all the difference in this one.

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