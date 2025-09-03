Texas A&M Offensive Line Rotation Will Stay To 'Keep Guys Engaged'
Though its run game was not up to its 2024 season form quite yet, for Texas A&M football, the unit that makes it all possible was lights out in the 42-24 victory over UTSA. The offensive line, regarded as one of the top returning groups in the nation, kept quarterback Marcel Reed safe all game and did not let up a sack.
Moreover, the line as a whole was without blemish, as Reed had ample time to get his feet set and go on to have a career night against the Roadrunners with four touchdown passes. However, such success was not without a little tinkering.
The offensive line underwent some shuffling as situations dictated the need for different personnel, and as a consequence, head coach Mike Elko says that this approach to the "Maroon Goons" will be continuing down the stretch of the season, including this Saturday's matchup with Utah State.
First Team Frenzy
While most programs have their starting five offensive line, at A&M, the Aggies have the luxury of having a few extra starting-caliber talents on the depth chart. Additionally, the Maroon and White offensive line has its fair share of players who have the ability to play multiple positions on the line.
The leader in the trenches is two-time team captain Trey Zuhn III, an all-world left tackle who can hold down the fort on the quarterback's blindside. Not only does he excel at that position, but he also had a small helping of snaps at center in last Saturday's victory.
Versatilty was not demanded from Zuhn alone, as players such as center Mark Nabou Jr. got their chance to see action on other spots on the line. Nabou did the most traveling out of anyone last Saturday, as he played 29 snaps at center, totaled 12 at left guard, and nine at right guard.
"I think we are at our best when we have rotation and depth," Elko said. "That allows us the ability to be fresh, play our hardest, rotate guys, and keep guys engaged.
"Inevitably, injuries will set in and stop our ability to do that to the level we want. We are certainly not just going to put kids out there for the sake of putting kids out there," Elko went on to say. "But we think we have a lot of depth in that group, and we think we have kids that are capable of playing at a championship level.
With the luxury of talent in the offensive line depth chart, it is likely that fans and opponents alike will be seeing a handful of Maroon and White bulldozers clearing the way on different ends of the field.