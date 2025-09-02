AP Poll Voters Not Moved by Texas A&M's Week 1 Win
The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies gave the jam-packed Kyle Field crowd something to be cheerful about Saturday night in their 42-24 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.
Wide receiver transfers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion showed exactly why they were the right men for the job in fixing Texas A&M's struggling receiver corps, as Craver led the way with eight receptions, 122 yards, and two touchdowns, while Concepcion grabbed three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, while also returning a punt 80 yards to the house for the team's first touchdown of the season.
Quarterback Marcel Reed also had a career night of passing, going for 289 yards and four passing touchdowns in the win. But how did the win affect the team's ranking in the AP Top 25?
Texas A&M Remains at No. 19
The answer? Not at all.
Their 18-point win over the Roadrunners, it was not enough to convince the Associated Press to put them any higher, and in this afternoon's release of the AP Top 25, the Maroon and White were in the same place they were before the game Saturday night, at No. 19, one of the 10 teams representing the SEC in the weekly ranks.
The Maroon and White started the season ranked one position higher than they were last year at No. 20, which didn't last long after their opening loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who they will face next Saturday in South Bend.
Of the 16 SEC teams, the Aggies were one of the 14 that achieved victory in their season openers Saturday, the only teams not on the winning side were the No. 1 Texas Longhorns against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide against the Florida State Seminoles.
The losses skidded the Longhorns to No. 7, and the Tide all the way down to No. 21.
Here is the new AP Top 25 rankings:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Penn State Nittany Lions
3) LSU Tigers
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Miami Hurricanes
6) Oregon Ducks
7) Texas Longhorns
8) Clemson Tigers
9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10) South Carolina Gamecocks
11) Illinois FIghting Illini
12) Arizona State Sun Devils
13) Florida Gators
14) Florida State Seminoles
15) Michigan Wolverines
16) Iowa State Cyclones
17) SMU Mustangs
18) Oklahoma Sooners
19) Texas A&M Aggies
20) Ole Miss Rebels
21) Alabama Crimson Tide
22) Tennessee Volunteers
23) Indiana Hoosiers
24) Texas Tech Red Raiders
25) Utah Utes
A&M will continue to attempt to improve their rank when they welcome the Utah State Aggies in an Aggies vs. Aggies showdown Saturday morning at Kyle Field.