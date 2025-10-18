Texas A&M on Upset Alert at Halftime vs. Arkansas
The Texas A&M Aggies look to continue their string of dominance and move to 7-0 on the season, but they have one of their rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks standing in front them, hoping to detour them off one of the program's best starts of the decade.
The rivalry matchup doesn't come without a twist though, as this is the first time the two will match up on campus since 2014. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they have to hit the road first, but it shouldn't scare them, after already having traveled to South Bend this season to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
For the Aggies though, it didn't matter where the game was played, displaying an effecient first half performance off the back of their offense, and a defense that would bend, but not break on the road.
First Quarter Effeciency
There were a lot of questions about how the Aggies would respond on the week after losing Le'Veon Moss for a significant amount of time with an undisclosed injury, but Rueben Owens proved he was up for the role as the starting running back. Averaging over four yards a carry on five rushing attempts for 23-yards, the Aggies offense picked up where they left off.
Quarterback Marcel Reed would go 5-6 through the air for 67-yards, and would deliver a 24-yard strike to Ashton Bethel-Roman for the first touchdown of the game. That was in response after the Razorbacks drove the field and had to settle for a field goal for the first points of the game.
Second Quarter Worries
The Aggies continued their string of success on offense, this time with Reed scoring himself on a rushing touchdown. They would get something new thrown at them on defense though, after Taylen Green would exit the game with an injury from being tackled awkwardly. The Razorbacks would settle for another field goal.
The Aggies would continue their methodical drive down the field, for a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:45 on the clock and resulted in a Nate Boerkircher touchdown reception from Reed to put the Aggies up 21-6. The defense though, would have their struggles, especially contianing Green, who would break through on a 27-yard scamble for a touchdown to cut the Aggies lead to 21-13
The Razorbacks would hold the Aggies to a three-and-out, after great pressure from their defense, and would be forced to punt it away with under a minute left. The Aggies would continue struggling against the run in the contest, allowing over 200-yards in the first half on the ground, including to Mike Washington.
The defense would allow a touchdown on a reception to O'Mega Blake as time was expiring in the first half, and the Aggies would carry a 21-20 victory into halftime, where they would search for answers on defense.