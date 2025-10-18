Texas A&M Tight Ends Coach Praises Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein
Going into Texas A&M’s 2025 campaign, there were a few areas that circled, prompting many outlets to have questions and concerns that needed emphasizing in the offseason. One of those areas was the tight end room, which coach Mike Elko and his staff needed to address.
Elko and Co. hopped in the transfer portal in a hurry and knew what they were looking to add to the roster to complete gaps and holes that still needed to be filled.
Entering the picture were TEs Nate Boerkircher and Amari Niblack, along with returner Theo Melin Ohrstrom, who have grown into leaders of men and have helped the offense produce numbers that A&M hasn’t seen in years.
“We are the closest, tight-knit position group that I’ve ever worked with, and I think a lot of people on staff and in this program would say ‘Yeah, these tight ends really care for each other and love each other,’” Ellsworth said.
High Praise For Collin Klein
Having a complete list of coaches that can help create a sense of consistency is something every program needs.
For Ellsworth, Klein has consistently been a great mentor and has held a very special place in his heart. He views him as a brother and someone Ellsworth can call any day with news.
“He’s an incredible human being,” Ellsworth said. “He’s like an older brother to me. I’m calling my wife first with news, and I’m calling him second.”
Klein is also a leader in the locker room. He has also helped contribute to players bonding more and made play calls to be where every TE is involved in an offense that relies heavily on protection and the correct route running. Ellsworth loves that about Klein and acknowledges the qualities he has offered.
“He’s creative and incredibly smart and very, very fortunate as a young coach to get to work for him,” Ellsworth said.
Not only has Klein been creative and innovative with play-calling abilities, but he has also exhibited leadership in many aspects.
“As an offensive coordinator, he’s just an incredible leader,” Ellsworth said. “He’s gonna have everyone on the same page. He cares about people, and when you know you’re cared about, you tend to work harder and want to do more and be successful doing it.”
In a season where Klein has helped the Aggies’ offense average 458.5 total yards per game and 2,751 through six games, he’s gotten all the ingredients used in his recipe book and knows what the final product needs to look like.
Winning.
“He’s going to do whatever it takes to win,” Ellsworth added. “He really doesn’t care about making people happy; he cares about the final result and getting a win. If that’s throwing the ball 50 times or running the ball 50 times, he doesn’t care, and I think that’s what makes him so great.”
Boerkircher, Niblack and Ohrstrom
It isn’t every day that a coach sees a group of players all mesh and be on the same page, but since Ellsworth joined the Aggies, he’s been delighted with how well his players have gelled together.
“I think a lot of people on staff or in this program would say, yeah, those tight ends really care about each other and really love each other,” Ellsworth said.
From a recruiting standpoint, Niblack has been an athlete Ellsworth has enjoyed developing and having around because of the unique skillset he offers.
“He’s one of the most gifted football players from a talent standpoint that I’ve ever been fortunate to be around,” Ellsworth said. “He’s a guy in between being a true tight end and being a true receiver, and so we’ve tried to really allow him to do both. Amari does a great job of trying to learn both and picking up everything. He’s one of the few guys in our system that probably could go line up at all the skill position spots and be able to operate.”
Embracing Boerkircher and his family was something Ellsworth will also never forget after A&M traveled to Notre Dame and won 41-40, where Boerkircher made the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.
“Very, very proud of him,” Ellsworth said. “I’ve known Nate for a long time, so that moment was special.”
From a veteran perspective, the star from Sweden was also mentioned and appreciated because of how well he has carried himself and for getting the group on the same page.
“It was really cool this second year here, just watching Theo just take the room and get everybody on the same page,” Ellsworth said. "Theo is incredible, just given his story, and everybody knows, being from Stockholm, Sweden, and really making College Station home, this is the only place he’s ever lived outside of Sweden, so that’s a pretty cool thing to think about.”