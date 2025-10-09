Texas A&M Places High In Bizarre Recent National Championship Odds
The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies are off to their best start in a long time, their first 5-0 run to start the season since the 2016 season, back when Kevin Sumlin was still the head man in College Station.
Starting the season with three straight 40-point performances and a win at a tough road environment in South Bend at Notre Dame, the Aggies have used the past two conference games against Auburn and Mississippi State to flex their muscles both on defense and offense, respectively and show just what the team is capable as they compete in football's toughest conference for the 14th year.
And on the national scale, the team continues to catch the attention of analysts as they aim to finish what they started last year.
Texas A&M Top 10 Favorites in National Championship Odds
Tuesday morning, On3 Sports posted an updated graphic on their official X page of the national championship odds, with the Texas A&M Aggies sitting in the ninth spot of the ranks, at +2000 odds.
As should be no surprise, Ryan Day and the undefeated defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes are still ruling the top of the list with +425, the same as they are in the AP Top 25.
Despite two losses early in the season against the Buckeyes and also the Florida Gators last Saturday, the Texas Longhorns are still holding strong in their quest for a national championship, with +1600 odds, just below their opponents for this week, the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Aggies will welcome the Gators to Kyle Field this Saturday night, hoping to extend their hot start to a 6-0 record and secure their second consecutive 3-0 conference record to begin the season, which began last year with a win at "The Swamp" over Billy Napier and Florida.
The Gators, fresh off their win against the Longhorns, will look to upset their second top-10-ranked Lone Star school in just as many weeks.
Here is BetMGM's Updated Top 10 National Championship Odds after five games of play:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes, +425
2) Oregon Ducks, +500
3) Alabama Crimson Tide, +700
4) Miami Hurricanes, +800
5) Georgia Bulldogs, +1000
6) Oklahoma Sooners, +1500
7) Texas Longhorns, +1600
8) Ole Miss Rebels, +1800
9) Texas A&M Aggies, +2000
10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, LSU Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, +2500
