Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Updates, Box Score
One of the most important matchups of the season is here for the Texas A&M Aggies.
A win on the road versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will set the tone for the rest of the season, setting the Aggies up for a College Football Playoff run while essentially eliminating Notre Dame’s playoff hopes. A loss will be a bump in the road for a talented Texas A&M with high expectations.
No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame are set to face off on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Follow along here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Texas A&M vs Notre Dame: Cultists vs Catholics
Texas A&M heads into its Week 3 matchup seeking revenge. In last season’s opener, the Fighting Irish marched into Kyle Field and took a close one in what was a defensive rock fight. The Aggies, led by former quarterback Conner Weigman, failed to get anything going offensively and it ultimately cost them the game.
This time around, the Aggies are led by dynamic quarterback Marcel Reed, who is paired with explosive wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver who can score on any given play from anywhere on the field. The duo matches up well against Notre Dame’s defense, who struggled against Miami in its Week 1 loss.
"They have a great personnel to be able to play man coverage, I just look at it as a challenge," Craver said ahead of the game. "I tend to do pretty well but that's something we'll see Saturday.”
Defensively, Texas A&M has a matchup nightmare. The Aggies have struggled to defend against the run since 2024. This season, they allowed 177 yards and two rushing touchdowns to UTSA’s Robert Henry Jr. The Fighting Irish boast one of the best running backs in the country, Jeremiyah Love,
Texas A&M is also heading into a ranked road matchup, something it has not had success in historically. On top of that, the Aggies are facing Notre Dame, one of the most storied programs in all of college football.
"I think it's different," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said before the game. "I don't know if it plays differently, but the thing I've always said to people about Notre Dame is you can just feel the history and tradition. From Touchdown Jesus to just the feel in and around the stadium, you feel tradition. You feel history. You feel what that program has meant for so long to college football. And then obviously they've done a really good job with some of the recent renovations to create the modern feel to it as well.
As the action unfolds, follow along here for live updates.
Box Score
1
2
3
4
Total
Texas A&M Aggies
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Live Updates
Once the game starts, live updates will appear here.