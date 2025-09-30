All Aggies

Texas A&M Secondary Answers the Call Against Auburn

Heavily doubted going into the Auburn game, the Texas A&M secondary led by Will Lee III and Dezz Ricks shut down the Tigers’ attack.

Diego Saenz

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three games into the season, Texas A&M’s pass defense was one of its most criticized units. That changed Saturday against the Auburn Tigers.

Aggie fans entered the matchup nervous about what Auburn’s wide receiver duo of Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton might do to the secondary. But fortunately for A&M, Dezz Ricks and Will Lee III wear maroon and white. 

The cornerback duo held Auburn’s receivers under 75 yards, anchoring the Aggies’ best defensive outing of the year in a scrappy 16-10 win.

Will Lee's Breakout Game

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III
Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Heading into the Auburn matchup, one of the biggest storylines was how A&M’s secondary would fare against Coleman and Singleton. Last season, Coleman torched the Aggie secondary for seven catches, 128 yards, and two touchdowns

Lee and the defense knew stopping him would be crucial.

“Just the scheme we have put in for that week,” Lee said. “We really focused on him and we just noticed he had 10 plays in the drive, like 7 of those 10 plays are going to him. Just having a big athletic receiver like that, we have to take into account that he's going to be dangerous.”

Against Auburn, Lee had the best game of his season, only giving up three receptions for 48 yards. It could be argued that one of those receptions should have actually been an interception had the play been reviewed.

Dezz Ricks Turns the Corner

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks.
Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Limiting Auburn’s weapons wasn’t a one-man job. Ricks proved to be the perfect partner to Lee, continuing a bounce-back season that has made him one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC.

Against Utah State, Ricks was targeted zero times in 25 coverage snaps. Against Notre Dame, he only allowed two receptions on six targets. On Saturday, he allowed five catches for just 25 yards.

Despite facing much criticism throughout the offseason, Lee has always been confident in Rick’s potential.

“That’s my dog,” Lee said about Ricks. “I always knew what Dezz could do. Everybody else is shocked at seeing what he does. I really knew Dez when he got to IMG, so like I've always been watching him even though I'm older. Dez was always a baller, he just needed a little confidence and just getting used to the system a little more.”

For Aggie fans, it’s an encouraging sight to see the cornerback duo finding their rhythm. With plenty of talented receivers still ahead on the schedule, A&M will need more performances like Saturday’s to continue winning football games.

The next team in line is Mississippi State, coming into College Station as two-touchdown underdogs.

With receivers Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III on the outside, the Aggie cornerback duo will aim to replicate last week’s strong showing against Auburn.

feed

Published
Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

Home/Football