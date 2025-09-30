Texas A&M Secondary Answers the Call Against Auburn
Three games into the season, Texas A&M’s pass defense was one of its most criticized units. That changed Saturday against the Auburn Tigers.
Aggie fans entered the matchup nervous about what Auburn’s wide receiver duo of Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton might do to the secondary. But fortunately for A&M, Dezz Ricks and Will Lee III wear maroon and white.
The cornerback duo held Auburn’s receivers under 75 yards, anchoring the Aggies’ best defensive outing of the year in a scrappy 16-10 win.
Will Lee's Breakout Game
Heading into the Auburn matchup, one of the biggest storylines was how A&M’s secondary would fare against Coleman and Singleton. Last season, Coleman torched the Aggie secondary for seven catches, 128 yards, and two touchdowns
Lee and the defense knew stopping him would be crucial.
“Just the scheme we have put in for that week,” Lee said. “We really focused on him and we just noticed he had 10 plays in the drive, like 7 of those 10 plays are going to him. Just having a big athletic receiver like that, we have to take into account that he's going to be dangerous.”
Against Auburn, Lee had the best game of his season, only giving up three receptions for 48 yards. It could be argued that one of those receptions should have actually been an interception had the play been reviewed.
Dezz Ricks Turns the Corner
Limiting Auburn’s weapons wasn’t a one-man job. Ricks proved to be the perfect partner to Lee, continuing a bounce-back season that has made him one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC.
Against Utah State, Ricks was targeted zero times in 25 coverage snaps. Against Notre Dame, he only allowed two receptions on six targets. On Saturday, he allowed five catches for just 25 yards.
Despite facing much criticism throughout the offseason, Lee has always been confident in Rick’s potential.
“That’s my dog,” Lee said about Ricks. “I always knew what Dezz could do. Everybody else is shocked at seeing what he does. I really knew Dez when he got to IMG, so like I've always been watching him even though I'm older. Dez was always a baller, he just needed a little confidence and just getting used to the system a little more.”
For Aggie fans, it’s an encouraging sight to see the cornerback duo finding their rhythm. With plenty of talented receivers still ahead on the schedule, A&M will need more performances like Saturday’s to continue winning football games.
The next team in line is Mississippi State, coming into College Station as two-touchdown underdogs.
With receivers Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III on the outside, the Aggie cornerback duo will aim to replicate last week’s strong showing against Auburn.