Texas A&M Star Declares for the 2026 NFL Draft
Texas A&M has become a factory for defensive NFL players.
Over the years, the Aggies have produced top talent like Myles Garrett, Nnamdi Madubuike, Von Miller, Edgerrin Cooper, Donovan Wilson, Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner, all players who consistently make an impact on the games they participate in. Under coach Mike Elko, it seems like there are a handful of defenders who have the talent to make it in the pros.
In a Tuesday press conference, Texas A&M star cornerback Will Lee III announced his plan to declare for the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the season.
Will ‘The Blanket’ Lee III to the League
Lee’s journey to Aggieland could be the new standard for college football in the present day and age. Coming out of Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, Lee was considered a three-star recruit and garnered offers from programs like Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State and Northen Iowa. Instead of accepting one of those offers, he opted to attend Iowa Western Community College, where he earned NJCAA First Team All-America, first team all-conference and all-region honors after helping lead the Reivers to the NJCAA National Championship in 2022.
Coming out of Iowa Western, Lee held multiple offers, most notably Arkansas, Florida State, Kansas State and Iowa. He ultimately decided to attend Kansas State, where it did not take long for him to become a star. In just one year with the Wildcats, Lee recorded 42 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight total passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, enough to earn him an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
Once Lee landed at Texas A&M, his career and persona took off. In 2024, all eyes were on Lee after a note, seemingly signed by Lee, was left in Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr.’s hotel room with a Texas A&M blanket ahead of the two teams meeting at Kyle Field. While the culprit has yet to be caught, “The Blanket” claims he had nothing to do with it.
On the field, Lee has been a dog for the Aggies. In 2024, he ranked fifth in the SEC with 10 pass breakups on the season, and was top-five on the team with 42 total tackles, including a team-best 39 solo tackles.
Following the decision with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and the new waivers allowing former JUCO players extra years of eligibility at the Division I level, Lee was asked if he would be seeking one after the 2025 season.
“I think everybody, knows, but I’m going to be gone after this year,” Lee said. “I’m trying to get to that bigger level. I’m going to do what I need to do here to get it done.”