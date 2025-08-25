Can Le'Veon Moss Be Next Trayveon Williams For Texas A&M?
The running back position for Texas A&M football has laid a solid foundation for a competitive offense for the past few years. From a rumbling, end zone attacking back in running back Isaiah Spiller to a lightning-quick speedster in running back De'Von Achane, each rusher has had a unique skill set to give the Aggies an edge on the ground.
However, there has been one category that all backs have fallen short of since running back Trayveon Williams's 2017 and 2018 seasons: eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.
Despite this fact, running back Le'Veon Moss has been a steaming engine, dead set on ending this drought. Before a season-ending leg injury derailed the Moss-train, the Walker, Louisiana native was an unstoppable force of over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. That was with just nine games, but with a full season ahead, can Moss replicate Williams' feats?
All-SEC Talent
A revenge tour seems imminent for Moss, a running back who propelled himself into the spotlight as one of the Southeastern Conference's top rushers a season ago. Due to injuries in the running back room, Moss was able to assume the role of RB1 for the Aggies.
An expert in hard-nosed, physical running, Moss was patient in getting his spot as lead back by weathering through limited play time in two seasons, as well as going through a coaching change in his time at A&M. But now he's the man being talked about around the league with his 2025 Preseason First Team All-SEC selection.
Weighing in at 215 pounds and standing at a robust six-feet, Moss combines an extraordinary build and a Joe Moore Award-caliber offensive line to pound the rock against defenders. An incredible 6.3 yards per carry last year put him in the national top-20 and earned him a nod as the Aggies' Offensive MVP.
A true breakout performance against then-No. 9 Missouri made the senior back look unstoppable when he registered 138 yards on just twelve carries for three scores. The first play of the second half was a run that encapsulated Moss's identity as a runner: a 75-yard scoring run while dodging defenders, gaining speed and staying strong through the end zone.
Moss was on track for an All-American finish to his 2024 season when a gruesome injury sidelined him for the last four games of the year. Averaging 85 yards per game, it was highly likely that Moss would have been able to hit Williams' 2018 mark, but now he will be eager to avenge his losses.