All Aggies

Texas A&M Star Wide Receiver Signs Lucrative NIL Deal

The Texas A&M Aggies Wide Receiver is finding success on, and off the field

JD Andress

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are off to one of their best starts in recent memory, fueled by an offense that has found a lethal connection between quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver.

Now Craver has found success on and off the field, signing a NIL deal as a "Launch Athlete" with FanSpark, his agent tells Jaxson Callaway of On3. He will create and share exclusive content for fans on the platform.

This comes after being one of the key players in the Aggies' last-second win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which has propelled the Aggies' expectations even higher for what they can accomplish this season.

Big Plays On And Off The Field

Texas A&M Aggies
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7), Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1), and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

With FanSpark, Craver will allow his supporters to subscribe, purchase merchandise, send tips, and access other premium offerings available only through the app. Pair fan engagement with fan interest after the success he has had to start the season, and it seems like a slam-dunk pairing for the Aggies receiver.

Craver hasn't just been a top receiver for the Aggies, either. You could argue he has been the best wide-out in college football. PFF, one of the highly regarded player ranking websites, has Craver as the highest-rated receiver in college football after three weeks.

He is ranked in the top 15 in every major stat. He is 15th in receptions (20) and third in touchdowns (3) while having the most yards in FBS with 443, 79 yards more than the next closest player. He has become the clear favorite target for Reed, accounting for over half of his passing yards (869) this season.

He acted as a safety net in the week one win over UTSA, posting his highest catches of the season in a game with eight, but then showed his ability to be an explosive playmaker for the Aggies' offense with a 72-yard touchdown in week two. He followed that up with an 86-yard score in the thriller over the Fighting Irish, the second-longest scoring reception this season, behind only Jeremiah Smith.

On their first bye week of the season, Craver is taking the time to get healthy and build his brand, as evidenced by the NIL signing. Now, it seems fans will have the chance to show their appreciation to the breakout star for the Aggies and show him exactly the impact he has had from within the fan base.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

Home/Football