Texas A&M Star Wide Receiver Signs Lucrative NIL Deal
The Texas A&M Aggies are off to one of their best starts in recent memory, fueled by an offense that has found a lethal connection between quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver.
Now Craver has found success on and off the field, signing a NIL deal as a "Launch Athlete" with FanSpark, his agent tells Jaxson Callaway of On3. He will create and share exclusive content for fans on the platform.
This comes after being one of the key players in the Aggies' last-second win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which has propelled the Aggies' expectations even higher for what they can accomplish this season.
Big Plays On And Off The Field
With FanSpark, Craver will allow his supporters to subscribe, purchase merchandise, send tips, and access other premium offerings available only through the app. Pair fan engagement with fan interest after the success he has had to start the season, and it seems like a slam-dunk pairing for the Aggies receiver.
Craver hasn't just been a top receiver for the Aggies, either. You could argue he has been the best wide-out in college football. PFF, one of the highly regarded player ranking websites, has Craver as the highest-rated receiver in college football after three weeks.
He is ranked in the top 15 in every major stat. He is 15th in receptions (20) and third in touchdowns (3) while having the most yards in FBS with 443, 79 yards more than the next closest player. He has become the clear favorite target for Reed, accounting for over half of his passing yards (869) this season.
He acted as a safety net in the week one win over UTSA, posting his highest catches of the season in a game with eight, but then showed his ability to be an explosive playmaker for the Aggies' offense with a 72-yard touchdown in week two. He followed that up with an 86-yard score in the thriller over the Fighting Irish, the second-longest scoring reception this season, behind only Jeremiah Smith.
On their first bye week of the season, Craver is taking the time to get healthy and build his brand, as evidenced by the NIL signing. Now, it seems fans will have the chance to show their appreciation to the breakout star for the Aggies and show him exactly the impact he has had from within the fan base.