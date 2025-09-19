Texas A&M Currently Better Than Texas Longhorns?
In the opening ranks of the AP Top 25 poll to begin the 2025 college football season, the Texas A&M Aggies were ranked at No. 19, and after season-opening wins against the UTSA Roadrunners, the Utah State Aggies, and their monumental victory in South Bend against Notre Dame shooting them up to the No. 10 spot in the most recent list.
The Texas Longhorns, however, who started the season as the AP's No. 1 ranked team, haven't been as fortunate, coming up short in their first game of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and offensive struggles have been evident for the team, especially in their most recent contest against the UTEP Miners, which have resulted in the team falling to No. 8 in the standings.
So, with A&M undefeated and both teams still in the top 10, who is the better program at this point in time?
College Football Analyst Gives Take on Which Team is Better
On Thursday's episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, host Josh Pate decided to give his two cents on who he believed was the superior of the two Lone Star teams after three weeks of play.
Pate made his own top 25 rankings, sticking the Longhorns at number 16, and the Aggies all the way up to number eight, and his explanation for Texas A&M is one that is sure to put a smile on the face of the 12th Man.
“Texas A&M is a top 10 team,” Pate said. “Best team in the state of Texas? I think so, right now.”
Many would likely agree, even some Longhorns fans would say that their biggest in-state rivals are the better team in the Lone Star State right now.
Marcel Reed has been playing at the level of a Heisman Trophy quarterback, Mario Craver is currently leading all of college football in receiving yards, and Le'Veon Moss just showed that he is back in his 2024 form after punching in three rushing touchdowns in the game against Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, Arch Manning's struggles in Austin have been bogging the team down as of late, though the team's defense has held the reputation that many gave the team prior to the start of the season, as the Horns defense has allowed only 31 points in the first three games of the season.
However, Texas has another game against a lesser opponent in Sam Houston State coming up this Saturday, and the Aggies are on bye this week before they take on Auburn next Saturday to start conference play.