Texas A&M Struggles Early, Dominates Second Half, for Fifth Straight Win
The Texas A&M Aggies had their annual blackout game against SEC foes Mississippi State and moved to 5-0 on the season after defeating them 31-9, marking the first time they've held this record since 2016.
The offense started slow, struggling to get much going early in the game against the Bulldogs before exploding in production in the second half, but the defense remained as stout as they have been all season, continuing their trend from last week's win against the Auburn Tigers.
Regardless, though, the Aggies prevailed, moving to their best start since 2016, and continue to show that their defense, even in the absence of Scooby Williams and Bryce Anderson, has one of the toughest defenses in the country.
Slow Start, Strong Finish on Offense
Both offenses struggled to get anything of substance in the first half. Marcel Reed was five of 12 passing for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The majority of their work came from the rushing game, totaling more yards on the ground (108) than the Bulldogs had total (107). They finished with 479 total yards of offense in the contest.
Part of their problem was playing undisciplined, something the Aggies have been working on, including a vacation fund for the coaches if they commit more, but they totaled seven in the first half, more than double the Bulldogs' three.
After only scoring in the first half on a KC Conception 34-yard touchdown reception, they flipped the script in the second half, and Reed played one of his best and most efficient halves of football this season. He finished 13 of 23 with 180 yards and 2 touchdowns, including another Conception passing touchdown and a seven-yard rushing touchdown.
The running game also continued its performance, finishing with 191 yards in the second half and 299 total for the game. Rueben Owens finished with over 150 yards on the ground, averaging yards per carry. Mario Craver had a seven-yard touchdown to break the game open and make it 28-3 with 9:17 left in the game.
Defense Was Suffocating
The Aggies' defense, even without arguably their best player on the field, still out with injury, left the Bulldogs no room for comfort on offense, never allowing them to establish a rhythm. They limited Blake Shapen and the Bulldogs' offense to only 219 yards of offense, including only 142 yards through the air.
They totaled three sacks and seven tackles for loss, with one quarterback hurry, an interception and a forced fumble in the matchup. They were stifling throughout the entirety of the game, allowing only yards, including rushing and passing.
The Aggies are back in action at home on Oct. 11 against the Florida Gators.