Texas A&M Transfer Lineman Arrives in Rival Territory

The world of college football has undergone drastic changes since the COVID pandemic shut down virtually all athletic competitions. From the arrival of NIL deals to the wrath of an almost structureless transfer portal, the game has shifted to adopt a modern era.

For Texas A&M football, there has been plenty of good to come from it, however. The use of the transfer portal helped the Aggies snag two eventual consensus All-Americans in wide receiver KC Concepcion and defensive end Cashius Howell, but now, a few depth pieces have said goodbye to College Station in hopes of playing time elsewhere.

One of whom, true freshman offensive lineman Jonte Newman, was the latest former Aggie to find a new home, but he didn't just find it anywhere. No, he chose the Texas Longhorns, whom A&M has been playing for the better part of 130 years.

Choosin' Texas

Nov 24, 2011; College Station, TX, USA; General view of the lone star showdown logo on the field before a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When Ella Langley wrote her hit song "Choosin' Texas", she surely didn't write it to describe transfers bringing their talents to Austin, but it's definitely applicable in this situation.

Newman, a former four-star recruit, came to A&M with the chance to develop into a premier starter in the physical, blue-collar system that head coach Mike Elko has brought with him from his previous stop at Duke. However, that dream never became a reality, as veteran talent dominated the rotation in his lone season in Aggieland.

The measurables, of course, are still there for Newman to do just that in his new home of Austin. Standing at a massive six-foot-six and weighing 315 pounds, size is something that can't be coached, but it definitely can be developed.

The Aggies have added four experienced linemen in the portal as the window is quickly about to be shut, and with valuable reps and snaps being brought in, it was in Newman's best interest to find playing time somewhere else while still staying in the SEC.

The young blocker is not the first to flip sides in this rivalry, as former Texas tight end Amari Niblack traded his burnt orange garb in for maroon in his final season of eligibility. With both squads getting ready to kick off offseason training, emotions will play a factor as the Longhorns have poached an Aggie transfer.

Newman has four years of eligibility left to play in college, so keep a close eye out to see if he is able to get the development necessary to be one of the conference's best.