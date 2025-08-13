All Aggies

Texas A&M Transfer TE Nate Boerkircher Raves About 'Versatile' Tight End Room

Boerkircher enters his first season with Texas A&M after a lengthy tenure with Nebraska.

Aaron Raley

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Brian Buschini (18) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a first down on a fake punt against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Brian Buschini (18) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a first down on a fake punt against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are no stranger to heavy use of the tight end position in their passing attack. Jalen Wydermeyer and Jace Sternberger ring any bells to anyone?

Of course, those two big men were under Jimbo Fisher's offense, but as Mike Elko enters his second year as the Aggies head coach, it doesn't seem that that use of the y-spot in the offense is going away anytime soon.

After all, it would be a shame for Elko and the rest of the coaching staff to let all the talent they have at the tight end position go to waste.

Boerkircher Highlighted Texas A&M's 'Diverse' Tight End Room

One of those tight ends includes Nate Boerkircher, who transferred to College Station from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and in his addressing of the media Tuesday afternoon, he was well aware of the talent that surrounded him at the position.

Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkirche
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44), tight end Nate Boerkircher (87), and offensive lineman Joey Mancino (67) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"Honestly, in our room, I see a lot of versatility," the tight end said. "You know, with Theo (Melin Ohrstrom), he's got everything, he's great. Micah (Riley), all those guys, they're great blockers and they can all run great routes and they have good hands and I think (Christian) Ellsworth is a great coach and he does a lot for us and gets us going in the right direction."

Boerkircher, a former walk-on with the Cornhuskers, spoke of how much he's learned from his fellow tight ends, and how he hopes that he's returned the favor himself.

"You know that saying 'iron sharpens iron,' Boerkircher said. "I've learned a lot from these guys and what I hope is that they've learned a lot from me. I tried to come in here with a physical mindset and hopefully kind of bring the group with me and I have learned a lot from these other guys. It's a melting pot in our room."

The tight end also talked about his chemistry with quarterback Marcel Reed, and he had nothing but positive remarks about the signal caller, especially his dual-threat abilities under center.

"He's (Marcel) so good, I mean, he's as dual threat as it gets," Boerkircher said. "I love how when he scrambles out of the pocket, which happens often, he keeps his eyes down the field and just being able to use the scramble to your advantage kind of makes every play an option."

Boerkircher and the rest of the Aggies will look to use that versatility to their advantage starting on August 30 when they host the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football