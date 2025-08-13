Texas A&M Transfer TE Nate Boerkircher Raves About 'Versatile' Tight End Room
The Texas A&M Aggies are no stranger to heavy use of the tight end position in their passing attack. Jalen Wydermeyer and Jace Sternberger ring any bells to anyone?
Of course, those two big men were under Jimbo Fisher's offense, but as Mike Elko enters his second year as the Aggies head coach, it doesn't seem that that use of the y-spot in the offense is going away anytime soon.
After all, it would be a shame for Elko and the rest of the coaching staff to let all the talent they have at the tight end position go to waste.
Boerkircher Highlighted Texas A&M's 'Diverse' Tight End Room
One of those tight ends includes Nate Boerkircher, who transferred to College Station from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and in his addressing of the media Tuesday afternoon, he was well aware of the talent that surrounded him at the position.
"Honestly, in our room, I see a lot of versatility," the tight end said. "You know, with Theo (Melin Ohrstrom), he's got everything, he's great. Micah (Riley), all those guys, they're great blockers and they can all run great routes and they have good hands and I think (Christian) Ellsworth is a great coach and he does a lot for us and gets us going in the right direction."
Boerkircher, a former walk-on with the Cornhuskers, spoke of how much he's learned from his fellow tight ends, and how he hopes that he's returned the favor himself.
"You know that saying 'iron sharpens iron,' Boerkircher said. "I've learned a lot from these guys and what I hope is that they've learned a lot from me. I tried to come in here with a physical mindset and hopefully kind of bring the group with me and I have learned a lot from these other guys. It's a melting pot in our room."
The tight end also talked about his chemistry with quarterback Marcel Reed, and he had nothing but positive remarks about the signal caller, especially his dual-threat abilities under center.
"He's (Marcel) so good, I mean, he's as dual threat as it gets," Boerkircher said. "I love how when he scrambles out of the pocket, which happens often, he keeps his eyes down the field and just being able to use the scramble to your advantage kind of makes every play an option."
Boerkircher and the rest of the Aggies will look to use that versatility to their advantage starting on August 30 when they host the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.