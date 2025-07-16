Texas A&M vs Arkansas Way-Too-Early Preview: Players to Watch
The Southwest Classic has had its fair share of big moments, and last year’s matchup is no outlier.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, wide receiver Noah Thomas, and defensive end Nic Scourton all had impressive games against Arkansas and set the tone for their individual season stats. Arkansas also had its hand of standouts in last year’s matchup against the Aggies, with quarterback Taylen Green, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, and defensive end Landon Jackson all having impressive performances of their own.
As the next installment of the Southwest Classic looms, here’s a look at three Arkansas players to watch.
Arkansas’ Players to Watch:
Taylen Green, Quarterback
Ready to make a leap after his breakout redshirt junior season and first year as a Razorback, Green is heading into his redshirt senior season as Arkansas’ clear starter.
Last season, Green completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Green was effective on the ground last year, too. He rushed for 602 yards and eight touchdowns. Overall, Green’s numbers look very similar to Reed’s stats from 2024.
Against Texas A&M, he threw for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception. After a full season in coach Sam Pittman’s offense, expect those numbers to be higher when the Aggies come to town in 2025.
Fernando Carmona, Guard
Carmona played a major role in the Razorbacks' successes last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a 97 percent pass-block win rate and allowed four sacks last season in over 900 pass block attempts. Carmona also helped pave the way for an Arkansas offense that averaged a 10th-ranked 459.5 yards of total offense per game.
His physical play style has helped put him on the radar for many NFL teams, but it has also hurt him at times. During the 2024 Liberty Bowl, Carmona was seen stomping on an opponent’s ankle after a play.
Carmona’s aggression could terrorize an inexperienced Texas A&M defensive line, but could also help the Aggies if they can push the guard too far.
Xavian Sorey Jr, linebacker
Sorey was named the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Arkansas Defensive Most Outstanding Player for his 10-tackle, 0.5 tackle for loss performance against Texas Tech. Against Texas A&M in 2024, he recorded seven tackles and one tackle for loss.
Sorey led Razorbacks in tackles in 2024, logging 99 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. In the Liberty Bowl, he was flying all over the field and making tackles left and right.
After another year in the Arkansas defensive system, expect Sorey to look even better in 2025.
The Aggies and Razorbacks are set to face off on October 18, with the time yet to be determined.