Texas A&M vs Missouri: Everything You Need To Know About the Aggies Next Opponent

This weekend marks Texas A&M's second road game of the 2026-27 season, with a chance to deliver its first massive ranked win.

Missouri will host head coach Mike Elko’s program in Columbia with eyes on staying in contention for the SEC race.

It is the second straight week the Tigers have played at home and pulled off their biggest win yet, defeating the Gators in commanding fashion. That win puts Eli Drinkwitz’s program at 4-1 overall, as it takes on an Aggies team that is 3-2 and hungry for another conference win.

Which team will come out on top? Here is everything you need to know for this matchup going into this Saturday’s affair.

Week 6 Preview

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the fourth matchup, Drinkwitz has taken on Elko’s program three times. Guess his record against them? 0-3. History hasn’t been on his side, but with the talent he has added to this year’s roster, does that change?

In the last three matchups, two took place in Columbia, and the other was in College Station. In 2021, Elko & Co. beat Drinkwitz's team 35-14, then beat them 41-10 in 2024. Last season, the Aggies also controlled the contest, winning 38-17.

Both teams look completely different, with Missouri’s offense and defense in the SEC's top seven. Their offense, led by quarterback Austin Simmons, ranks No. 6, averaging 37.6 points per game. On defense, they allow an average of 20 points per game.

A&M ranks No. 12 in the SEC in scoring offense, led by quarterback Marcel Reed. They average 31.8 points per game, while their defense ranks No. 6 overall, allowing an average of 18.6 points per game.

The Tigers are also No. 4 as a rush defense and No. 10 as a rush offense. A&M didn’t crack the top 10 in the rush offense, but is No. 9 as a rush defense. Diving deeper into what both squads do with the pass, Missouri is No. 5 in pass offense, and A&M is No. 15, so that is an area to monitor as the game progresses.

Pressure will also be heavily tracked in this matchup because A&M is dead last in sacks and tied for No. 7 in sacks against.

Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill will need his crew to step up because the numbers show they rank No. 3 in opponent third-down conversions and opponent first downs. As for defensive coordinator Corey Batoon’s defense, the group is No. 6 in opponent third-down conversions and No. 9 in opponent first downs. This very well could determine the outcome.

After last week, the Maroon and White discovered that kicker David Olano is still something special, drilling two 50+ field goals and going 7-for-7 on field goal attempts and 19-of-19 on extra points so far.

The Gold and Paw Black also have a kicker with a fantastic leg that will nail his kicks too, but hasn’t been as efficient as Olano. The 5-foot-11 kicker, Blake Craig, has a 66.7 field goal percentage with eight of his 12 kicks being successful. His career-long is 52 yards, while Olano’s is 57 yards, so keep that in mind as well.

For both schools to snag another win, the playmakers have to show up, and plenty are taking the field on Saturday.

On offense, the Aggies are led by two dynamic running backs, Reuben Owens and KJ Edwards, while the Tigers have Jamal Roberts and Xai’Shaun Edwards as their leading rushers. Receivers have also been highly impactful so far, with the Aggies' two best receivers, Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver, squaring off against the Tigers' two best weapons to reel in catches, Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode.

Defensively, Drinkwitz’s top tacklers include linebacker Nicholas Rodriquez and safety Santana Banner, while Elko’s top tacklers are linebackers Noah Mikhail and Ray Coney. Defensive end Marco Jones leads the Aggies with two sacks, and edge Deaden Hopkins leads the Tigers with six.

It will be a battle between two teams that hold themselves to a high standard, and it will be exciting to watch.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ABC.

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