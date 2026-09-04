Texas A&M vs. Missouri State: 5 Players to Watch in Season Opener

Football will officially be back in College Station as the Texas A&M Aggies will run out of the tunnel and onto the field at Kyle Field for the start of the 2026 season, when the Aggies face the Missouri State Bears on Saturday.

The Aggies look to build on their success from a season ago and will do so against Missouri State, a team which Texas A&M shouldn't have much trouble facing.

And as the Aggies head into their Week 1, several Aggies will look to make the most of their first impression of the season, whether it's returning players looking for improved roles or incoming transfers and freshmen who look to showcase their skills in their first game in Maroon and White.

Marco Jones - Edge Rusher

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the big talks coming out of the Aggies' offseason and well into Fall Camp is the development of sophomore edge rusher Marco Jones, and now the second-year player is poised to have a big season in 2026.

Jones played in all 13 games for Texas A&M a year ago in a rotational role, contributing 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. And now, with the Aggies needing production off the edge after losing a lot from a season ago, Jones, who stands at six-foot-five and 261 pounds, could have a fast start to the season against Missouri State.

Ray Coney - Linebacker

East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Ray Coney (0) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies made a number of transfer portal acquisitions that grabbed plenty of headlines; one of the more underrated ones, however, was Tulsa transfer linebacker Ray Coney.

Coney was a standout at Tulsa, recording 129 tackles (40 solo), the ninth-most in the country, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 2025. And now, as Coney preps for his first-ever game in Kyle Field, the veteran linebacker will be crucial in the middle of the Texas A&M defense.

Rickey Gibson III - Cornerback

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) points after a fumble during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another incoming transfer who will walk out onto Kyle Field on Saturday is Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III.

Gibson knows the grandiosity and spectacle of the SEC after spending three seasons in Knoxville, and now the cornerback is healthy and is primed to be a big part of the Texas A&M secondary. Gibson was trending towards becoming a reliable SEC cornerback following a breakout 2024 season, and now in College Station, the veteran cornerback will be spotlighted on Saturday.

Aaron Gregory - Wide Receiver

The Aggies outmatch Missouri State across the board in terms of talent, and the matchup could give some of the freshman Aggies an opportunity to see their first-ever college football reps, with keen eyes on wide receiver Aaron Gregory.

Gregory has made the most of the offseason with the Aggies, and the freshman could show off the skill set that has made him a hot topic of conversation, especially with the chance of a large wide receiver rotation on Saturday.

KJ Edwards - Running Back

Another true freshman who could very well see his first snaps as an Aggie is running back KJ Edwards, who could get some burn at some point on Saturday.

Edwards is a part of a running back room, which, outside of Rueben Owens II, will still be looking for a proper rotation, and the four-star freshman could earn some time against Missouri State and showcase his abilities.

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