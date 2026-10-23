Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Alabama: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas A&M Aggies' hopes of making the College Football Playoffs are nearly non-existent, barring a miracle run, but they are still looking to play spoiler for other teams this season.

That includes the No. 13-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who enter the contest with two losses and a 91-game home winning streak against unranked opponents.

Here is how to watch the exciting SEC battle.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 4-3 (1-3 in SEC) vs. No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide 5-2 (3-2 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 4-3 (1-3 in SEC) vs. No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide 5-2 (3-2 in SEC) What: Fifth conference game of the season for the Aggies, sixth for the Crimson Tide

Fifth conference game of the season for the Aggies, sixth for the Crimson Tide When: Saturday, October 24, at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 24, at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) TV/Streaming: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Crimson Tide would finish 11-4, including a first-round win in the College Football Playoffs.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Crimson Tide would finish 11-4, including a first-round win in the College Football Playoffs. Series History: The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 13-3, with the Aggies having just one win on the road in the series.

Meet the Coaches

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has a sour face after a call against the Tide during the game with Georgia at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaleb DeBoer, Alabama: This is year three of the DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa, and while taking over for the legendary Nick Saban is tough, he has amassed a 25-10 record and made it past the first round of the College Football Playoffs once. He has a 62-19 coaching record overall.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-10 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas A&M +14 (-115), Alabama -14 (-105)

Texas A&M +14 (-115), Alabama -14 (-105) Over/Under: 50.5 (O -108, U -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 22 report.

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : WR Mario Craver, DT DJ Hicks, DE Anto Saka, LB Daymion Sanford, OL Trovon Baugh

WR Mario Craver, DT DJ Hicks, DE Anto Saka, LB Daymion Sanford, OL Trovon Baugh Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR Kelshaun Johnson

Alabama players listed as Probable: DL Fatutoa Henry

DL Fatutoa Henry Alabama players listed as QUESTIONABLE : DB Zabien Brown, RB EJ Crowell, OL Racin Delgatty

DB Zabien Brown, RB EJ Crowell, OL Racin Delgatty Alabama players listed OUT: WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, LB Desmond Umeozulu, LB Cayden Jones, DB Nick Sherman, DL Jeremiah Beaman, DL Terrance Green

What to Know About the Crimson Tide

The Aggies defense will certainly be tested in this matchup as the Crimson Tide comes into the contest with the No. 5-ranked scoring offense, averaging 39.3 points per game, and is doing it efficiently as well, averaging .593 points per play.

The defense hasn't been as elite as the offense, but they are stellar at preventing third-down conversions, holding opponents to just 32.99 percent, and are surrendering just 3.1 yards per rush, which ranks No. 16.

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