Texas A&M vs. The Citadel: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

The Texas A&M Aggies have not had the season they had hoped for, and now are staring down the possibility of falling under .500 on the year. It is all hands on deck in week seven.

The Aggies get to return home and host The Citadel for the final non-conference game of the 2026 slate for the program, and they are hoping to work out some wrinkles entering the back half of the year.

Here is how to watch the final non-conference game of the season for the Aggies.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Citadel

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 3-3 (1-3 in SEC) vs. The Citadel 2-4 (0-3 in SoCon)

Texas A&M Aggies 3-3 (1-3 in SEC) vs. The Citadel 2-4 (0-3 in SoCon) What: Final non-conference game of the season for the Aggies

Final non-conference game of the season for the Aggies When: Saturday, October 17, at 12:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 17, at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Citadel would take a step back from 2024 and finish the year with a 4-8 record, but would once again go 3-5 in conference play.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Citadel would take a step back from 2024 and finish the year with a 4-8 record, but would once again go 3-5 in conference play. Series History: This is only the second ever meeting between the two programs, and the Aggies won the lone matchup in 2006, 35-3.

Meet the Coaches

The Citadel Bulldogs head coach Maurice Drayton looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maurice Drayton, Citadel: A graduate of the Citadel, Drayton was an assistant in the program but was hired back as head coach in December of 2022. Since then, he has amassed an 11-30 record overall and a 6-21 record in conference play.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 22-10 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Betting Odds via FanDuel

Spread: Texas A&M +45.5 (-115), Citadel +45.5 (-105)

Texas A&M +45.5 (-115), Citadel +45.5 (-105) Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

As this is a non-conference matchup, the Aggies do not have an availability report for this contest.

However, it's important to watch the status of Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver, who was a game-time decision against Missouri but ended up playing. He's been dealing with an ankle injury he originally suffered in the LSU game.

What to Know About the Citadel

For as much as the Aggies have looked like a mess on the offensive side of the ball, the Citadel has looked nearly the exact same, and in their most recent game, used a carousel of quarterbacks. Quentin Hayes has the most passing yards on the team, with 302, but is completing under 50 percent of his passes on the year, while also being second on the team in rushing yards with 292.

Nick Billoups has 244 passing yards on the season, with a 65.7 percent completion rate, while coming in third on the team in rushing yards with 156. The Aggies should expect to see a myriad of signal-callers in this one.

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