Texas A&M Workhorse Named To Preseason All-SEC First Team
With one of the best returning offensive line units paving the way, success is something that can be expected with Texas A&M football's run game, especially when it comes to running back Le'Veon Moss, who has found himself a spot on the Preseason All-SEC First Team.
A native of Walker, Louisiana, Moss has developed into one of the Southeastern Conference's most deadly weapons and has gained a reputation for hard-nosed running. While not one of the flashiest running backs, Moss sets himself apart as the SEC's best back by being able to do the simple things right and simply pound the ground with the football.
The anchor of the SEC's second-best rushing attack a season ago, Moss tormented defenders in his nine games of action, racking up 765 yards on the ground and 10 rushing scores. He added an extra 141 yards through the air and earned himself All-SEC Second Team honors after last season.
Thirst For Revenge
Moss was surging for perhaps an All-American season when a knee injury early in a matchup with South Carolina derailed his campaign, but with a fresh new year, he will likely be vying to deliver some poetic justice on the Gamecocks.
Additionally, he will have the opportunity to avenge his teammates' losses against Auburn and Texas, as he was forced to watch from the sidelines a year ago. His skillset provides a veteran presence in the running back room and a workhorse mentality that will make the SEC happy it bestowed its preseason selection on him.
All-World Effort
Running the ball is just part of the job in such a dominant conference, as backs are constantly tasked with chipping in on pass protection. Moss earned both the players and the coaches' trust when it came to stepping in to block defenders, which helps tip a cap to his accolades.
As the heartbeat of the offense in 2024, it was obvious to see the void that was left behind when Moss was injured and now that he's back, he will have the opportunity to continue as the difference maker for a long A&M postseason run.
Program Veteran
Despite having a more limited role in his first two seasons with the Aggies, Moss has used his time in College Station to develop himself far beyond what is expected of a consensus four-star recruit out of high school.
He has shown grit and determination in running the football and giving no quarter, despite the outcome of the game. In an early October contest against Missouri, Moss shot out of a cannon on the very first play of the second half and charged his way to a 75-yard touchdown score.
Staying the course at A&M despite a coaching change was exactly what was needed to make Moss a force to be reckoned with, including a career-best 117 yards in a win against Arkansas. He also made a handful of key plays with quarterback Marcel Reed in order to capture a victory in a classic with LSU.
Now less than two weeks away, the season will open up with a bang as running back Le'Veon Moss will look to continue to put the league on notice and maybe even get a taste of sweet revenge on a handful of old foes.