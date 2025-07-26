Texas A&M WR Shows Off Injury Recovery in New Workout Video
As the 2025 season draws closer by the second, the Texas A&M Aggies gear up to begin their second year under Mike Elko's leadership, all while filling in the holes they have at wide receiver, after many of the Aggie wideouts left for the NFL during the offseason.
One of those receivers filling those holes is freshman Jerome Myles, who had both his junior and senior years of high school cut short due to injury, the latter due to a torn ACL after only playing just three games.
But the way Myles has been up and moving at summer camp, you wouldn't be able to tell whether he had suffered a catastrophic injury or not.
Myles Seen Running Routes, Jumping Hurdles
On Saturday morning at the Texas A&M Coolidge Football Performance Center, the freshman pass catcher look better than ever, running an out route and making a leaping catch, while also regaining his agility by working through a hurdle exercise, both of which he performed seemingly with ease.
Here is the video, courtesy of the receiver's Instagram:
Myles is one of many replacements that the Aggies have for their departing receivers, having also picked up Mississippi State's Mario Craver and NC State's KC Concepcion through the transfer portal in the offseason, as well as returning receivers Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman.
The Aggie passing attack gave the offense most of their advancement on the gridiron in 2024, averaging 210.3 passing yards per game.
The offense would get quite a shock to begin the calendar year of 2025, as leading receiver from 2024 Noah Thomas announced that he would be entering the transfer portal, eventually finding his way to Athens, GA with the Georgia Bulldogs.
And after receivers Jahdae Walker, Moose Muhammad III and also tight ends Shane Calhoun and Tre Watson declared for the NFL Draft and Cyrus Allen also entered the transfer portal, the Aggies were in the hole in terms of wide receivers, but thanks to the recruiting skills of head coach Elko and crew, those problems seem to be put aside for now,
Speaking of the tight ends, the Aggies also sealed that crack as well, again using the transfer portal to snag Amari Niblack from the Texas Longhorns, who had also spent time with the Alabama Crimson Tide while Nick Saban was still steering the ship, so the tight end is no stranger to elite college football programs.
Now all that's left is to see how the pieces of this football puzzle line up on the field when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners to start their season on August 30.