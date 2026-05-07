The Biggest Trap Game On Texas A&M's 2026 Schedule Is Clear

The Texas A&M Aggies are four months from year three of the Mike Elko era, commencing against the Missouri State Bears, and after falling victim to two sudden late-season collapses, it's safe to say that the team is out with a vengeance to avoid any kind of repeat of that in 2026.

A&M was arguably the SEC's best team for a large chunk of the 2025 season, starting out on an 11-game winning streak before losses in the season finale against the Texas Longhorns in Austin and against the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff at home in College Station quickly dashed the team's playoff hopes.

As they tread through the waters of the 2026 schedule, hoping to replicate that strong 11-game start, there is one game on the calendar to grow increasingly weary of.

Another Upset in Columbia for Texas A&M?

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) is brought down by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Road games are no easy task for anyone in the college football world, let alone in the SEC, but there is one team that has seemed to give Texas A&M fits in recent years, that being the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies head to Williams-Brice Stadium the first week of November, where their last trip in 2024 resulted in nothing but catastrophe for A&M against Shane Beamer's men.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders were a two-man wrecking crew (no pun intended) against the Aggies, combining for 250 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, while Marcel Reed looked out of sorts in the game as A&M was held scoreless in the second half during the 44-20 loss in what was South Carolina's second-ever win over the Ags.

Last season's matchup at Kyle Field wasn't much better, but did have a significantly better outcome for Mike Elko's team, as the Aggies turned a 30-3 Gamecocks lead at halftime into the biggest comeback in program history, holding South Carolina scoreless in the second half to take a 31-30 win and remain undefeated in what would be their final conference win on the year.

Texas A&M is 10-2 all-time over the Gamecocks, but both of those losses have come in this decade and happened to have happened during the two most recent trips to Columbia that the Maroon and White have taken, the biggest reason that they must tread lightly and understand what Beamer and the Gamecocks are capable of on their home turf.

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