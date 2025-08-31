The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Week 1 Victory Over UTSA
The return to the Kyle Field lights for Texas A&M football brought with it expectations of both returning starters and newcomers to the program. While some lived up to the hype out of the gate, others struggled mightily through the duration of the game.
The defense, which had question marks surrounding its efficiency, losing key starters to the NFL, had a rocky road on its way to containing the Roadrunners' rushing attack. On the other hand, the Maroon and White's own run game was but a shadow of its former glory a season ago.
All in all, it's the first game of the season, and some rust needs to be shaken out before the Aggies can come into true form, some units needing it more than others. But what shined in the 42-24 victory over UTSA and what needs some polishing before next week? Let's dive into the good, the bad, and the ugly of Week 1's win.
The Good: Quarterback and Wide Receiver Connection
Defined by its rushing attack a season ago, A&M was poised to be a bruising bulldozer on the ground from the get-go, or so we thought. Instead, head coach Mike Elko's preseason plan to make quarterback Marcel Reed into a true passing threat came into fruition Saturday night with a career-high four passing touchdowns.
Of course, the young gunslinger needed some help to complete this feat and who better than the dynamic pass catchers picked up in the transfer portal. The duo of Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver and NC State transfer KC Concepcion brought experience and readiness to perform, and boy did they perform.
Reed had a magnificent 289-yard, four-touchdown night, with three touchdowns and 194 of those yards going to the pair of transfers. The Aggies' passing attack looks lethal, and it seems the fun is just getting started.
The Bad: The Aggies' Efficiency On The Ground
With so much emphasis last season, the Aggies' run game was under the spotlight for the majority of the offseason as the unit that would take A&M the farthest in 2025. Instead, a seemingly stagnant rushing attack was present in Saturday's victory.
A long season for improvement awaits but its first game failed to give fans a taste of what the running back room is capable of this year. Even so, with such a stacked offensive line and running back room, it is likely a flood of rushing yards is just waiting to break free of the dam.
The Ugly: Run Defense
The only thing keeping the Roadrunners in the game was the stellar performance of running back Robert Henry Jr. who, for the most part, seemed unstoppable through Saturday night. The 205-pound senior had the Aggies' number in his punishing runs, including a 75-yard scamper the first play of the second half.
Ultimately, the A&M offense carried it over UTSA, but if the Aggies can't get it together plugging the run, a grueling season may be waiting in the depths of the Southeastern Conference schedule.