The Missouri Tigers Are Talented From Top to Bottom On Both Sides of the Ball
Texas A&M heads into Faurot Field on Saturday afternoon looking to keep its perfect season alive. Meanwhile, Missouri faces a must-win situation to keep its playoff hopes alive.
For the Aggies, the matchup has all the makings of a potential trap game. The Tigers enter with nothing to lose and a new signal-caller making his college debut.
Still, Eli Drinkwitz’s program features a deep competitive roster. Here’s a breakdown of Missouri’s projected starters ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Columbia.
Missouri's Offense
Quarterback
Matt Zollers will be making his first collegiate start against an Aggie defense ready to welcome him to the SEC.
The 6-foot-4 freshman was thrown into action after Beau Pribula dislocated his left ankle against Vanderbilt. He handled the moment well, throwing for 138 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-23 passing.
Before that, he had only attempted five passes in his college career. Still, Mike Elko knows the young signal-caller “can make all types of throws.” Expect A&M’s defense to load the box and force Zollers to beat them through the air.
Running Back
The star of the show for the Tigers is elite running back Ahmad Hardy. The offense will rely on his bruising running style to take off the load from Zoller’s shoulders.
Through nine games, he’s totaled 937 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. His rushing total ranks fourth nationally, and his touchdown count sits fifth among all players.
Don’t sleep on backup RB Jamal Roberts, who has added 428 yards and 3 touchdowns on 66 carries. Mizzou as a whole leads the SEC in total rushing yards (1,884) and rushing yards per game (235.5).
Wide Receivers
Missouri’s receiving corps may not have eye-popping numbers, but its impact extends beyond the stat sheet. The trio of Kevin Coleman, Marquis Johnson, and Joshua Manning has combined for 1,129 yards and four scores, while serving as key run blockers that open lanes for Hardy at the second level.
Coleman, a transfer from Mississippi State, leads the group with 558 yards and ranks 10th in the SEC in receiving. For Zollers, the Tigers’ success through the air will hinge on this group finding separation against one of the SEC’s stingiest secondaries.
Kevin Coleman: 51 REC, 558 YDS, 1 TD
Marquis Johnson: 28 REC, 340 YDS, 12.1 AVG, 2 TD
Joshua Manning: 22 REC, 231 YDS, 10.1 AVG, 1 TD
Tight End
A big part of Hardy’s success comes from Missouri’s ability to stretch defenses and attack the perimeter. That starts with the tight ends, who consistently set the edge and open running lanes. Mizzou’s group is exceptional in that area and executes it at a high level every week.
6-foot-6, 260-pounder Brett Norfleet leads the group.A dominant blocker on the edge, Norfleet also leads the team with five touchdown receptions and has totaled 224 yards on 26 catches.
Offensive Line
Missouri’s top-ranked rushing attack starts up front. The Tigers’ offensive line averages 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds, with all five starters being upperclassmen.
The group has allowed 18 sacks this season and now faces its toughest test yet against an A&M front that ranks second nationally with 32 sacks.
Oh, a guy by the name of Cashius Howell plays for the Aggies so Missouri’s front five will have their hands full in this one.
Missouri's Defense
Defensive Line
Missouri is a top 15 team when it comes to getting to the quarterback. They rank 13th in the nation with 23 total sacks on the year. Their front is led by defensive ends Zion Young and Damon Wilson, who have combined for 11.5 sacks.
Inside, defensive tackles Marquis Gracial and Chris McLellan anchor a front that ranks 14th nationally and first in the SEC in rushing defense, allowing just 90.4 yards per game.
Strength versus strength will meet on Saturday as A&M’s high-powered running attack meets one of the nation’s best run defenses.
Linebackers
Missouri’s linebackers have been the glue of its defense, consistently cleaning up plays and closing gaps at the line of scrimmage.
Sophomore Josiah Trotter has emerged as the leader of the unit, leading the team with 53 total tackles from the middle linebacker spot. Beside him, senior Khalil Jacobs has added 26 tackles, giving the Tigers an experienced duo at the heart of their defense.
Secondary
The Tigers’ secondary has been just as impressive, ranking first in the SEC in both passing yards allowed (1,243) and passing yards per game (155.4).
The starting cornerbacks include Drey Norwood, who has 4 passes deflected on the year, and Toriano Pride, who has added an interception. The duo will have their hands full this weekend against A&M’s explosive wideouts KC Concepcion and Mario Craver.
On the back end, Missouri features a hard-hitting safety group of Santana Baner, Jalen Catalon, and Daylan Carnell, who have combined for 79 tackles and two interceptions. This group will also need to be at its best to help contain A&M’s dynamic offense.